Are we facing the prequel to the Planet of the Apes?

Juan Carlos Izpisúa Belmonte. (Creative Commons image / credit: Fundación Gadea Ciencia).

Man has achieved great achievements despite being certainly imperfect. The latter in fact is not always counterproductive, since there are times that the ideal route to reach point B starting from A, is not a simple straight line but a planetary bypass.

We see examples of this every day, in any setting. At least in my case (I’m a customs agent) that’s been the case to the point of blushing. I explain.

Spain is one of the main orange producers in the world. With so much and such good national product, the logical thing is that Spanish customs only see outbound traffic of our oranges, bound abroad. Therefore, trying to import oranges, say through the port of Valencia, would be an extremely unpopular activity, since the government is obliged to protect the interests of the producers of the east. And so it is! If someone tries to import South African oranges through the port of Valencia, they will find an insurmountable wall of administrative, quality, phytosanitary, plant health, etc. controls. that will undoubtedly make you give up on the endeavor.

But now comes the good news, oranges are a seasonal fruit, which means that in summer there is no fresh fruit of Spanish origin. However, national distributors are in demand all year round, and therefore are forced to import South African fruit. How do you avoid all that administrative wall that we talked about before? Easy, the containers leave South Africa and go directly to the Netherlands, where ports like Rotterdam provide the greatest facilities to importers, since they live off the beastly volume of incoming and outgoing traffic, which can only be achieved relaxing the controls.

In the Netherlands they do not see so worrying that South African oranges destined for Spain have been raised among pesticides banned in the EU. The important thing is to continue being the most important maritime logistics hub on the continent. Outcome? Spanish orange distributors supply our supermarkets with fruit all year round (native in winter and South African in summer) while avoiding the wrath of Valencian farmers – who do not see them enter through their port – and the zeal of Spanish customs.

The end justifies the means. Do you remember when Kissinger, Secretary of State of a country as democratic as the United States defended the Nicaraguan dictator Somoza, saying that “he’s a son of a bitch, but he’s our son of a bitch”? Well, we are in the same. In order to stop the passage to communism in their “backyard” the Americans promoted “manageable” dictatorships.

Forgive the bluntness. Not that I approve of these tricks, based on look the other way in the face of the lesser evil, with the sights set on achieving a greater good, but they have been there since the world is world.

Some of you may be wondering where I want to go. This is a science blog and yet so far I have been talking about Dutch oranges and Central American dictators. Well, let’s talk now about the monkey-man chimeras and the work of Juan Carlos Izpisúa Belmonte.

This illustrious Spanish scientist, on the payroll of the prestigious Californian Salk Institute (a world reference in biological matters) decided a few years ago to move to China in order to avoid the restrictions that the West has placed on working with biological material of human origin. It is not that there, in the Asian giant, there is no type of control (remember how the controversial gene editing experiment carried out by the Chinese researcher He jiankui ended his career) but the truth is that right now, China is the ideal country for certain avant-garde scientific works, both because of its high technological level and because of its “lax” regulation and political situation. Let’s say that if you know that working in certain areas can raise public opinion blisters, the dictatorial umbrella of the Beijing government can help.

Is the objective pursued in works such as the one at hand commendable? Undoubtedly. What scientists are trying to find out is whether there is a way to “trick” species biologically close to us (either by size like pigs, or evolutionarily like macaques) into being capable of producing human organs. If your heart failed and there were no compatible human donors for a transplant, would you accept one made to order with your own DNA, and grown in an animal under conditions of maximum control?

Humanity has been raising animals for tens of thousands of years for meat and other resources. Call me insensitive, but I think this is just taking it a little further. The ultimate prize is saving lives, although obviously during the process the animal must always be treated with respect and cruelty avoided.

But wouldn’t this open the door to the creation of half-monkey, half-lion mythological animals? Well no, such a being simply would not develop even if we wanted to. Regarding the work of the Izpisúa Belmonte team published in Cell, it must be remembered that most animal embryos did not come to fruition naturally, which shows the difficulty of such a task.

I am convinced that in the distant future we will be able to work with organoids (functional organs generated in the laboratory from stem cells) instead of with animal embryos, but realistically this innovative technology is still in its infancy. Therefore, and since we all understand that working with human embryos is crossing all the red lines, today animal research is irreplaceable.

Thus the work of Izpisúa Belmonte, who has shown that human stem cells succeed in thriving when mixed with embryonic cells of a crab-eating macaque it shouldn’t make us nervous. We are not facing the real prequel to the Planet of the Apes, but we are witnessing work aimed at testing concepts that could be very useful for the future of biomedicine.

And no, nobody has fused a human fetus with a macaque one, or anything like that. Researchers have taken specific human fetal cells, called fibroblasts, and reprogrammed them into stem cells. Then, they have introduced a very small number of these cells (they speak of only 25) in 132 macaque embryos, six days after fertilization.

The result? 7 days after the injection of human cells, these had managed to reproduce in the macaque embryos, making up up to 4% of the total. After that, the number of human cells began to decrease and as I said before, most of the chimeras did not come to fruition. The few that survived were destroyed after 19 days.

In the image a pig and monkey chimera born in 2019. As you can see, nothing monstrous has come out, which is logical considering that one functional monkey cell was found for every 10,000 pigs. (Image credit: State Key Laboratory of Stem Cell and Reproductive Biology)

And although some had come to fruition and had been implanted in a female maco. What do you think it would have looked like? Sorry for the overly imaginative, on these lines you see the result of a chimera between monkey and pig. When he was born, it was evidenced that he had one functioning monkey cells for every 10,000 pig cells, hence you simply observe a very “cute” pig. (I told about it in this article from the end of 2019). Nothing gore right!

Returning to the latest work by Izpisúa Belmonte, the question that perhaps scares some people is whether an embryo of a few days, in this case of a monkey “peppered” with a few human cells, is a subject with rights. We have run into the church!

It is clear to me, but to avoid a great scandal it is best to do it in China. You know, as with South African oranges, uncomfortable but useful truths sometimes should be taken away, before bringing them back.

