Are US Economic Stimuli Boosting the World Economy?

The United States has poured billions of dollars into its economy during the pandemic, and if President Joe Biden succeeds in advancing his agenda, he will continue to do so for years to come.

While most of the attention to stimulus and recovery payments in the United States has focused on the domestic economic shock, economists take into account another side effect: “spin-off” benefits to the rest of the world.

“The government is sending checks around the world,” said Joseph Gagnon, senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics. “Households and state and local governments are buying all kinds of supplies for education and health care; we have not had such a large government budget deficit since World War II. “

While it is currently impossible to say what percentage of the stimulus money from the federal government will be spent rather than saved, the “massive” amount of money involved guarantees big economic impacts, Gagnon said.

A “phenomenal experiment”

Gagnon explained that in an economic boom, the percentage of spending directed abroad, in normal times between 15% and 20%, increases dramatically. “That means maybe as much as 30% of all this additional spending could be spread to other countries.”

America’s level of spending right now amounts to a “phenomenal experiment,” Gagnon said.

“In general, it’s good for the world,” he said. “In fact, it’s so good that it could end up being a political problem in America, because our trade deficit will be so much bigger and people will say, ‘Why is the federal government borrowing all this money to support jobs in China and in Germany’?”

United States, the ‘locomotive’

Falk Bräuning, an economist and policy adviser in the Research Department of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, said there is a “strong consensus” among economists that the side effects of increased US spending are very important for other countries.

“The United States is really on the way to a very strong recovery after last year,” he said, adding that the United States, as the world’s largest economy, can serve as a “locomotive” to attract other economies.

“The booming US economy will help other countries to recover faster and stronger,” said Bräuning. “So we expect strong and positive spill-over effects on America’s direct trading partners. In fact, we see that part of that is already materializing. “

Germany, he noted, is already reporting strong export growth to the US based on increased demand.

Some benefit more than others

Most of the benefit from increased US spending abroad will likely accrue to other large economies in Europe and Asia, experts said. And countries like Mexico and the nations of Central America, which have economies closely tied to the United States, will likely see substantial increases in their exports.

Countries that depend on tourism for most of their income, however, will likely not see much benefit from increased US spending until the travel industry recovers more fully.

And the economic boom in the United States, while good news for much of the world, could also have some drawbacks.

Inflation and increased interest

Desmond Lachman, a resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute in Washington, said he expects the large volume of additional spending in the United States to overheat the economy over the next year, and that will have downstream effects that may hurt other countries.

“The downside is that if the US economy overheats … then what that does is produce high interest rates in the US,” he said.

When that happens, investors who have taken their money abroad in search of higher returns will start to see new opportunities in the US and get that money back. Lachman noted that the exact same thing happened in 2013, when the Federal Reserve began raising interest rates after the Great Recession.

“This is serious, because many of these countries are simply totally dependent on money coming from the United States to stay afloat,” Lachman said. “They have big budget deficits and they are really in very bad shape.”

Lachman said he is looking particularly at countries like Brazil, South Africa and Turkey, whichThey would be particularly hard hit if American capital begins to flow away from them.

The problems will be compounded for countries that have borrowed money that must be repaid in US dollars. As US interest rates rise and the dollar strengthens, making those debt payments will become a greater financial burden for debtor nations.

A cautious approach

Bräuning, the economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, said the Fed is well aware of the potentially damaging effects of disrupted international capital flows, and will be cautious about how it approaches monetary policy changes.

“I think the key to avoiding these disruptive effects is for interest rates to rise gradually and not abruptly,” he said. Economic research, he said, “has found that as long as there is a gradual and predictable trajectory of the interest rate, these disruptive effects, especially for emerging markets, resulting from capital outflows, are much less severe.”