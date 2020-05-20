coronavirus: Can they be infected again? And in that case, can they infect other people again? “Data-reactid =” 19 “> One of the main fears faced by countries that are in the midst of a de-escalation phase, such as Spain, Italy or Korea del Sur, is what happens with the patients recovered from coronavirus: Can they be infected again? And in that case, can they infect other people again?

Korean Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), Syndicates that those who have already had COVID-19 and who acquire it again and test positive, can no longer infect anyone. “data-reactid =” 20 “> The truth is that a study by the Korean Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), syndicates that those who have already had COVID-19 and who acquire it again and test positive, can no longer infect anyone.

The cases of 285 coronavirus survivors who had returned to positive after their disease was apparently overcome were investigated.

KCDC scientists found a total of 790 contacts, none of which tested positive as a result of being exposed to “reinfected” patients.

Furthermore, virus samples collected from patients who had COVID-19 again were only “shedding” dead virus particles and found neutralizing antibodies.

“Under the new protocols, no additional testing is required for cases that have passed the isolation time,” said the South Korean KCDC. Some patients have even tested positive for the virus up to 82 days after being infected.

Reporting and investigation of positive cases and investigation of contacts of positive cases will continue as before for investigation and investigation purposes. & Nbsp;However, according to the experts’ recommendations, the terminology to refer to such cases will change from “re-positive” to “PCR re-detected after discharge from the isolate”.“data-reactid =” 25 “> The KCDC was however cautious about how to deal with these types of cases.“ The notification and investigation of positive cases and the investigation of contacts of positive cases will continue as before for investigation and investigation purposes. However, according to the experts’ recommendations, the terminology to refer to such cases will change from “re-positive” to “PCR re-detected after discharge from the isolate”.

Another recent Singapore investigation showed that recovered SARS patients have “significant levels of neutralizing antibodies” between nine and seventeen years after the initial infection, according to experts at the Duke-Nus Medical School.

The KCDC study showed that despite the antibodies, 44 percent of the “reinfected” population had symptoms such as cough or sore throat.

This would help to generate more confidence in the close relatives of people who have already been infected, since there would be no risk of infection.

However, it is still necessary that pairs from other countries and laboratories can do the studies of these investigations.

Are those recovered from coronaviruses contagious with another positive? appeared first on Digital Trends Spanish. “data-reactid =” 30 “> The post Do people recovered from coronaviruses get another positive? appeared first on Digital Trends Spanish.