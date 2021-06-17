Are they walking or not? Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott seem more stable than ever

Kylie and Travis posed together as a couple with little Stormi on the event’s red carpet. But the revealing moment was when the rapper was given an award and at the end of his speech he said: “Stormi, I love you and wife, I love you so much“.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner. (.)

Those who were at the Parsons gala claimed that the couple appeared to be firmly back. A source apparently told People: “Travis and Kylie were being very sweet and cute together. They were holding hands and seemed completely back.”

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, and Stormi Webster. (.)