The International Space Station registered images where hundreds of lights are seen that remain in a formation

By: Web Writing

A series of strange lights traveling in the space and that they are heading towards the earth were captured by a YouTube channel, in the middle of a transmission of the International Space Station on UStream from NASA.

This type of lights is usually related to comets or satellites, however, on this occasion, due to the characteristics such as brightness and the number of bodies you can think of them as ufo.

The specialist Gorden McKenna he was the one who detected these abnormalities in the space and published several videos of sightings.

As McKenna himself explained, he was watching the space station’s camera live when he observed the presence of strange objects sneaking up on him. At first he thought they might be satellites or meteorites, but their speed increased, and after a few minutes they disappear without a trace.

While some social media users do believe they are aliens, others doubt that they are, because they think that they may be electric rays or the effects of city lights, while others think that it could be a top secret fleet of extraterrestrial technology ships of the United States Air Force United, more specifically the Space Force.

It is worth mentioning that people who study or investigate the existence of ufo, ufologists, have highlighted that since the coronavirus pandemic began these sightings have increased.

Other videos where this type of lights are registered have been viralized on social networks.