Are they leaving the morning? Hosts of “Hoy” announce collaboration

Once again the morning show from Televisa “Today” has been placed within the eye of the hurricane after two of its drivers most loved by the mexican audience announced a new collaboration on another famous broadcast, which opened room for speculation.

Achieving in this way that them social media They will be flooded with all kinds of comments and theories that surround the participants of the aforementioned program.

As we know, the San Ángel television program is hosted by Andrea Legarreta, Galilea Montijo, Raúl “Negro” Araiza, Lambda Garcia, Marisol gonzalez, Andrea Escalona placeholder image, Paul stanley and Arath of the Tower.

And what happened was that, through his official account of Instagram, the star host of the morning, Raúl “Negro” Araiza openly published a video announcing a new collaboration with one of the most watched programs in recent years, a fact that alarmed the audience, and they all began to create all kinds of possible responses .

As if that were not enough, in the same publication, to the also actor confirmed that the also quite beloved collaborator of “Hoy”, Jorge “Burro” Van Rankin in the same way will be integrated into the famous entertainment program that we are talking about.

Well, the information is as follows: everything seems to indicate that Raúl “Negro” Araiza and Jorge “Burro” Van Rankin will be present in the successful television program “Me Caigo de Risa:

The Dysfunctional Gala “, which will be broadcast by” Las Estrellas “this coming Sunday.

Although, it is worth mentioning that this would not be the first time that the two celebrities appear in the program hosted by Faisy, as they have been frequent guests throughout the seven seasons, managing to captivate the audience with their funny comments and participations.

So do not be alarmed, the participation of both celebrities does not mean that they are going to leave the morning, because “Me Caigo de Risa” is actually recorded and does not affect at all in their regular participation with their program that made them grow.

So what we can expect is a show full of humor and incredible stellar appearances, as we know from a good source that both Raúl and Jorge are quite hilarious and get along very well.

They do such good teamwork that they had to be the special guests on this iconic show full of comedy and good humor, although the audience was completely alarmed, all they will do is make some important appearances, which will cheer up the fanatic viewers of the show.

In fact, we know that Jorge the “Donkey” Van Rankin, is one of the famous people recognized for his characteristic humor and the heavy jokes that he usually does and is that, he has always been part of the world of driving and comedy, which It has allowed him to carry out a series of practical jokes to his colleagues in the environment, such as on this occasion, in which his victim was his friend Raúl Araiza, with whom he works on the morning program “Hoy”.

The same that was carried out during the program “Me caigo de la laughter”, as Faisy challenged “El Burro” to make a joke on one of his friends and drivers, with Raúl Araiza being chosen, and without any hindrance, Jorge accepted the He challenged and dialed his driver friend over the phone, who, although at first somewhat puzzled, immediately managed to understand what his partner meant.

The dynamics consisted of Raúl saying the word “hemorrhoids”, to which “El Burro” invented a story in which they were looking for him to promote a treatment for hemorrhoids.

After a few seconds of conversation, Jorge managed to get Raúl to guess the word and then tell him that it was all a joke.