The film adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd Weber musical is destined to go down in history as one of Hollywood’s most notorious disappointments, which is why Judi Dench spoke of the failure of ‘Cats’.

Tom Hooper’s bizarre adaptation of the hit musical was criticized and turned into a box office disaster estimated to have lost Universal Pictures more than $ 100 million.

Since its premiere, the cast has distanced itself from the project, Even James Corden and Rebel Wilson scoffed at the famous movie during the 2020 Oscars ceremony.

Now, Judi Dench spoke of the failure of ‘Cats’, like many of those who starred in it, she has not seen it. However, unlike them, you have a good excuse, as you suffer from macular degeneration that affects your eyesight.

The closest she’s ever been to seeing a photo of herself in the movie and apparently it was far from what I had imagined.

In a new interview, Dench said he thought his costume looked “like five foxes on my back.” He complained that far from the elegant and dignified Old Deuteronomy he had envisioned, he looked instead “like a battered and mangy old cat. What is it about?”

Dench should be grateful that she didn’t see the movie, as she is responsible for one of the most awkward sequences in it. This is the end, when your character breaks the fourth wall and starts addressing the audience directly.

The scene is unbearably long and concludes with the moral of the story that remarks that “a cat is not a dog”.

But ‘Cats’ has at least one celebrity fanatic. Dench revealed that he received a compliment on the film from another actor famous for playing a furry character.