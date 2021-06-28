Are they better or worse in the market before the merger?

Unicaja and Liberbank have gained positions after the announcement of the merger between the two

This is the moment. Because it seems that only the last fringes remain to consolidate the merger between UNICAJA and Liberbank. Two values ​​that they keep improving positions, not only since the beginning of the year, but also from the key dates that started your last round of conversations, and, therefore, the definitive one, the one that will lead them to their merger.

Unicaja and Liberbank details of the merger

Specifically, there are three decisive moments. The first, on October 5, 2020, the day on which both entities decided to return to the negotiating table to create the fifth Spanish bank and they did so just over two years later, in May 2019, in their last failed attempt. The difference at the close of that session, compared to how Liberbank is currently moving, is 18% down, while at Unicaja it is negative 15%.

Namely, just sitting down to negotiate, both values ​​have gained weight and strength in double digits, 18 and 15% respectively against its current price. The second key date takes us to December 29, 2020. It is the day on which both entities approve their merger, with the approval of the Unicaja and Liberbank Boards of Directors. Since then, compared to your current price, the titles of the first one are listed 23% higher and those of the second one 16%.

Unique annual price of the security

And we come to another more than significant date: last March 31st, in which, in their respective shareholders’ meetings, they gave the go-ahead to the integration of both in the same bank. From that moment until now in the market, Unicaja rises 1.25% and Liberbank revalues ​​2.5%.

From all this it follows that investors have read the merger in these terms; quite enthusiastically when they sat down to negotiate again last October, with decided support for the two values ​​when they announced their councils in firm merger, Y only as a procedure, when the two shareholders’ meetings approved the operation. In all cases, the best time for Unicaja and Liberbank in the Continuous Market since the integration run-run began is now. No time after the merger announcement was better.

Read more

Liberbank annual share price

It is also true that financial sector stocks are having a good year despite the persistence of subzero interest rates and delinquencies that are beginning to rise. So far this year Liberbank earns above 22% and the Unicaja’s revaluation reaches over 21% for its shareholders.

Now what remains for both are bureaucratic procedures, but important. The first, the Competition opinion, which has already been indicated during the past week in the voice of its president, Cani Fernández, that he does not expect delays to authorize the merger, since there is hardly any duplication in its offices throughout Spain, as it has occurred for example in the case of CaixaBank and Bankia.

After that, things will go fast: Bank of Spain, European Central Bank, both more than favorable to bank mergers, the CNMV, the National Securities Market Commission and the General Directorate of Insurance and Pension Funds. Finally, the approval of Nadia Calviño, the third vice president and minister of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation.

And the planned will be fulfilled: that the merger is a fact in the second expected range, the beginning of the third quarter of the year. From that moment, what will come will be the necessary steps for the share exchange to take place and, therefore, the operational integration and joint listing of both. Remember that the exchange will be one Unicaja share for every 2.7705 Liberbank shares.

In the premium technical indicators of Investment Strategies, we see how Liberbank presents a total score of 8.5 points compared to the 9.5 of which Unicaja boasts of the 10 possible.

Liberbank premium indicators ei

Both present medium and long-term uptrend, also a slow overall moment, positive as well as fast, while the long-term business volume is increasing for both as well as the medium-term volatility for the value.

Unicaja premium indicators Investment Strategies

The divergence lies in the long-term volatility that is increasing for both Unicaja and Liberbank, but are divergent in the volume of business in the medium term: it is decreasing for Liberbank and increasing for Unicaja.

If you want to know the most bullish values ​​of the stock market, register for free in Investment Strategies.