Are these the first signs of recovery?

A year ago we began to leave our houses. First just a km away (who thought about driving then) and then, little by little, more and more. And that calm pace continues car sales. In May 2021 they enrolled 95,403 units. A figure already close to 100,000 that we could

If we compare it with May 2020, obviously the rise is huge, 177.8%, but if we go to a “normal” year, such as May 2019, there is a 24% drop. High, but gradually approaching the usual sales. These are data for passenger cars, as light commercials fell 22% and industrial ones 25.4%.

In summary: the figures prior to the pandemic are not reached, at the moment, but when you see that in accumulated of the year, 360,057 units have been registered, 36% less than in the same period of two years ago, it seems that they are going up positions.

If we analyze the data by sales channels, we see that sales are recovering and finally! renters, who sell less than in 2019, but just – 8.7%.

And other good news, the average CO2 emissions of passenger cars sold in May were 125.7 grams of CO2 per km (WLTP), 7% less than a year ago. Maybe because of Moves III? It is true that it has a limited impact on the total number of sales (aid is reduced to electric cars and plug-in hybrid cars), but large in emissions.

Manufacturers value these positive signs, but remain concerned about the weakness of the retail channel. “They are the channel most affected by the de facto rise in the Registration Tax and by economic uncertainty,” they indicate from ANFAC.

The dealerships also point out that the purchases made by families do not stop losing weight: «Last month, only one out of every three registrations was made in this channel, attended by the dealers, the private channel is still with sales of almost 40 % under”. It would also be desirable that they accompany the Moves with other parallel and broader stimulus plans, as the Basque Country has already done, they request from Faconauto.

Best-selling brands and models

Acceleration in sales of Seat this month, which also raises it to the first position in the accumulated, followed by Volkswagen (4th in sales in 2021). Very good also the registrations of Toyota, which occupies the third position (fourth in the accumulated). Peugeot It is next, which maintains the second position in total sales.

Interesting the fifth position of KIA in May … and the battle of Audi Y Mercedes on premium brands. In the total sales, those of Ingolstad are ninth, but those of Suttgar tenth to only 69 units of distance.

The success of those from Martorell is based on the Seat Arona and Seat Ibiza, which will be updated soon and have great offers. The Citroën C3 also sneaks on the podium and attention to the Volkswagen T-Roc and T-Cross … making the legendary Golf and Polo disappear from the Top 10.

Model

Units

Seat Arona

3,629

Seat Ibiza

2,538

Citroën C3

2,279

Seat Leon

2,155

Volkswagen t-roc

2,074

Volkswagen t-cross

1,969

Hyundai tucson

1,934

Peugeot 3008

1,894

Seat Ateca

1,867

Fiat 500

1,767

More interesting the accumulated results after five months of sales. It is here that we see how the Seat Arona It is leading the general and among the small SUVs, where the Peugeot 2008 is also very well placed. The Seat Leon is also very prominent among the compact.

But the great battle of the market in 2021 is being that of compact SUVs. After years topping this list, now the Nissan Qashqai is beginning to show signs of exhaustion. Will the next generation, which we will soon test, be able to regain the ground that the Hyundai Tucson and the Peugeot 3008 are now taking from it?

Model

Units

Seat Arona

9,948

Citroën C3

8,156

Seat Ibiza

8,089

Peugeot 2008

7,852

Seat Leon

7,731

Hyundai tucson

7,720

Peugeot 3008

7,326

Peugeot 208

7,279

Nissan qashqai

7,014

Seat Ateca

6,850

Sources: Faconauto, Anfac