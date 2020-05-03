This possible research will be based on evidence that viral infections in pregnancy represent risk factors for the development of neuropsychiatric disorders in offspring.

Researchers of the Autonomous Metropolitan University (UAM) together with other institutions have proposed the realization of a study to identify possible sequelae in neurodevelopment of the children of infected women with coronavirus COVID-19 during the pregnancy.

This, based on the evidence that viral infections during pregnancy, particularly during the first and second trimesters, represent risk factors for the development of neuropsychiatric disorders in offspring, such as autism and schizophrenia, explained the doctor. Gustavo Pacheco López.

Through a statement, he explained that the study, proposed to the National Council of Science and Technology (Conacyt) would follow up for 15 or 20 years to minors of mothers who have been infected from Toluca and Valle de México.

He indicated that the investigation would last until the year 2035 because, for example, schizophrenia ends up manifesting itself in adolescence.

The director of the Division of Biological and Health Sciences of the Lerma Unit He noted that by the end of 2020 in Mexico, when access to a vaccine would be expected, more than 850,000 pregnancies would have been affected by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19.

Which, he said, allows us to calculate that in Mexico “there will be a generation of children and adolescents with a greater probability of developing autism or schizophrenia.”

The proposal to Conacyt, whose response is expected in mid-May, is led by the UAM with the participation of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), the Center for Research and Advanced Studies, the Maternal Perinatal Hospital Mónica Pretelini and a nosocomio COVID-19 from Toluca.

With information from Notimex