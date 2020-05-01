“Do glasses for people with color blindness exist and if so, how do they work?” Asked Betty Renault on our Facebook page. Each week, on the Sciences et Avenir page, we select a reader question to answer it. Thank you for your insatiable curiosity.

Confusing the colors of the sealing wax and the bay leaf, seeing a sky-blue geranium in natural light and then yellow-orange by candlelight had sufficiently intrigued the British chemist John Dalton, to be the subject of it. a communication to the Philosophical and Literary Society of Manchester in 1794. From his case was born the word “color blindness”. Like him, almost 300 million people worldwide suffer from this vision anomaly. Some do not differentiate between red and green, others only perceive shades of gray. This makes the development of glasses for colorblind complex.

Glasses that saturate certain colors

The American paint manufacturer Valspar and the Californian start-up EnChroma nevertheless rose to the challenge (even if the invention was first due to chance): in 2010 they created glasses capable of separating colors and thus allowing colorblind people to see pink, yellow, blue, etc. These glasses filter the wavelengths perceived by the eye so that the color signal sent to the brain is amplified. The filter must make very precise cuts in the light spectrum in order to “block” colors that are not primary. “The lenses reveal certain colors (especially green, red and blue, note) in a brighter, more vivid and saturated way. Users perceive them more quickly and precisely,” explains the company on its website. To buy these glasses, you have to pay a little more than 300 euros.

In the video below, from 2014, four people with color blindness, Atlee, Keith, Andrew and Chris, test these glasses for the first time. Their reactions are moving.

Not a “quick fix”

According to EnChroma, glasses have an effect on average for four out of five people who have difficulty distinguishing between red and green. The company also clarified that this is not a “cure” for color blindness and that the results may vary depending on the severity of the color blindness. These glasses mainly correct the anomaly of the protanopes and deuteranopes, according to the manufacturer (see box below).

In 2018, researchers from the University of Quebec in Montreal questioned the effectiveness of this device because of the confusion it can cause in some color-blind people. “People with color blindness have learned their whole lives to associate red with what they perceived to be red. So by introducing the glasses (during the work carried out, note), we created confusion: they were no longer able to name colors accurately, “said Kevin Bastien, who conducted a study whose results were presented at the 86th congress of the Association francophone pour le savoir (ACFAS).

Color blindness, an anomaly that mainly affects men

Color blindness, which is hereditary, mainly affects men (around 8% of the population in Europe and the United States, compared to 0.45% of women). Indeed, as the anomaly is carried by the X chromosome, women having two can more often compensate for the mutation or the absence of a gene on one of the X chromosomes.

Where does this anomaly come from? In fact, color vision is based on a very elaborate mechanism. Light first reaches the thin layer of cells lining the back of the eye, the retina, made up of receptors (rods and cones) which react to light radiation and convert it into electrical signals. The brain then combines this information to produce the spectrum of colors we perceive. There are three types of cones, which differ according to their photoreceptor pigment sensitive to a particular wavelength: red, green or blue. Two of the cone pigments are encoded by genes from the X chromosome: the pigment responsible for seeing red and the pigment responsible for perceiving green.

However, in color blind people, one of the two genes is mutated, so that their receptors react to other wavelengths, or they no longer work. There are thus several categories of colorblind people. For example, “protanopes”, who perceive green and blue but not red, “deuteranopes” who see blue and red but not green (this is the most common form of color blindness, preventing them from distinguishing the red of the green) and the “tritanopes”, which do not detect the blue color.