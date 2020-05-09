The Warriors All Star trident is one of the best in the NBA, but they have shown that they necessarily need a star player to help them | Lachlan Cunningham / .
The Golden State Warriors have been the most successful team in recent years. His three titles of NBA champions and his consecutive visits to the Finals demonstrate this.
Although the base of the warriors’ triumph has been Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, they need someone else to continue their reign. In the past, an outstanding player like Kevin Durant, added to a productive bench, kept the dynasty at its peak.
Last year’s NBA champion The Raptors _Kawhi DPOY, Gasol DPOY, IBAKA all defense 1st team, Siakam excellent defensive player and Van Vleet / Green excellent defensive players! They took down the Warriors dynasty!
– RAHMMAGICK (@rahmmagick) April 21, 2020
In their first scepter, these three stars showed a very high level of play against the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, part of that auction was given by Andre Igoudala, who would ultimately keep the MVP honors, thanks to his production on both sides of the court.
In the following two championships, both Curry and Thompson and Green maintained their lineage of champions, but it was Kevin Durant who served as a spark plug to beat LeBron James and company a couple of times, taking the MVP in both instances. A more forceful sample of the raised.
“And The Dream Season is now complete, The Golden State Warriors are the 2015 NBA Champions, their first title in 40 years.” Never Forget. The Start of the Dynasty. #DubNation #StremgthInNumbers ?????????????????? pic.twitter.com/6R7E39LgzL
– Noah. Bray will win HIS title back Sunday! Sasha? (@BankOnThatWowie) March 25, 2020
The conditions at the base of the Warriors team are still at a superlative level, but the office must worry about getting one more star to accompany its franchise players and nurturing the second unit a little more. Andrew Wiggins is a player who can contribute, but it remains to be seen if he can be a cornerstone of a team with championship aspirations.