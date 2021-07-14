Are the two new risks associated with the Janssen vaccine worrisome?

07/14/2021 at 6:13 PM CEST

Two worrying developments affect the Janssen vaccine. Two new adverse effects that will make far more headlines than scientists would like.

Because experts maintain that except for specific cases in which it is explicitly discouraged, the rest should be vaccinated.

And while it is true that the risks are significant, they are statistically so rare that they will be limited to new notes in the vaccine package insert.

And it is already known that if we read a leaflet, we will be afraid to take the medicine.

For example, a pill that many people take daily, such as Adiro 100 mg. includes in its leaflet as “Possible adverse effects & rdquor ;:

– Ulcer,

– gastrointestinal bleeding,

– bronchial spasm,

– difficulty breathing,

– Reye’s syndrome (rare and serious disease characterized by inflammation of the brain and liver),

– deafness,

– acute renal failure & mldr;

Yes you have to get the Janssen vaccine

The first of the cases that has been associated with the vaccine is Guillain-Barré syndrome.

And the cost-benefit equation, which is so important in medicine, is once again very favorable to the Janssen vaccine.

Another thing is the negative recommendation that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has just made regarding CFS.

In this second case, the Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) has evaluated the patients notified of capillary leak syndrome (CFS) that occurred after the administration of this vaccine, and has decided to discourage vaccination for people with a history .

But let’s go in parts.

Guillain-Barré13 million vaccinated, 100 Guillain-Barré cases

The American FDA, which is the equivalent of the European EMA, has just made the decision to add a warning about this possible side effect to the Janssen vaccine for Covid-19 leaflet.

They consider that the risk of developing Guillain-Barré syndrome may be real. And although it really is very small, it is not possible to rule out that this vaccine may be associated with this rare but potentially serious neurological condition.

Of course, there is not enough evidence to establish a cause-effect relationship either.

So far, of the millions of Janssen vaccines that have already been administered, only 100 cases have been reported.

The syndrome appeared about two weeks after vaccination, mainly in men aged 50 years or older. 95 cases required hospitalization and one was fatal.

And the other vaccines?

So far there are no known cases that could relate the appearance of this syndrome to the Pfizer BioNTech or Moderna vaccines. And they are not expected.

But Janssen’s is not the first vaccine to be linked to Guillain-Barré syndrome:

– A large vaccination campaign against swine flu in 1976 led to an increase in the incidence of the syndrome. One new case for every 100,000 vaccinated people.

– The seasonal flu vaccine is also associated each year with one or two additional cases for every million vaccines administered.

– The Shingrix vaccine against shingles or shingles can also increase the risk of developing the condition.

What is Guillain-Barré syndrome and what symptoms does it have?

Guillain-Barré is a rare disease in which the body’s immune system attacks nerve cells and can cause muscle weakness and paralysis. It usually affects people over 50 years old,

Symptoms usually clear up in a matter of weeks, but in some cases the condition can cause permanent nerve damage.

And although the cause is unknown, in many cases this syndrome follows another illness or infection, such as the flu.

If we associate it with the vaccine, the most likely is that the syndrome appears within 42 days after the puncture.

And the FDA says anyone should see a doctor if they begin to experience weakness or tingling in the arms and legs, double vision, or difficulty walking, speaking, chewing, swallowing, or controlling the bladder or bowels.

Capillary Leak Syndrome (CFS) 3 cases and the EMA advises against the vaccine in people with a history

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) today announced its decision to advise against the Janssen vaccine for all those with a history related to Capillary Leak Syndrome (CFS).

Its Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) was in charge of making the decision after analyzing the three cases that occurred after the administration of the Janssen vaccine, two of which ended up dying.

The symptoms appeared very quickly, in less than 48 hours, and although only 3 cases of the more than 18 million people vaccinated worldwide have been reported, the decision is clear for those with a history.

What is CFS and what are its symptoms?

As defined by the prestigious Mayo Clinic:

– «Systemic capillary leak syndrome is a rare disorder characterized by repeated outbreaks of massive leaks of plasma from blood vessels to nearby body cavities and muscles. This results in a sharp drop in blood pressure which, if left untreated, can lead to organ failure and death. ‘

The symptoms that usually announce these attacks can be:

• Abdominal pain, increased thirst, muscle aches, fatigue, nausea, Irritability & mldr;