Are the two EuroNCAP stars of the Dacia Sandero worrying?

We are used to today’s cars being much safer than they were in the past. Industry is increasingly monitoring this section and, in Europe, we have organizations such as the EuroNCAP which tries to assess the level of protection offered by vehicles. In a large number of cases we see how the most recent models achieve five stars without much effort. However the Dacia Sandero has achieved two stars and controversy has already erupted in this regard for various reasons.

This score applies to both the new Sandero and the Dacia Logan, which is the sedan variant. And what do you mean, that these models they are less safe than others from the competition? Well, the truth is that not as much as it might seem a priori. If we analyze the scores in the crash tests we see that the Sandero scores 70% in protection for adults and 72% in protection for children, better values ​​than other rivals that have obtained a better overall score. Indeed, EuroNCAP clarifies that crash protection would correspond to four stars.

So why has it received only two stars? The point is that EuroNCAP has been changing its criteria and how to get the score in your tests. In the past, it was only a question of offering good protection against an impact, that the car filtered the impact well and that the occupants did not suffer serious injuries. At the moment active safety technologies are heavily weighted that cars have, that is, all the systems that help prevent an accident. That is where the Dacia Sandero sins, which has a more spartan positioning and has a fairer equipment to lower its cost.

This model has the minimum technology required, the emergency braking in basic city (only with radar) and with this it remains in a 42% score in the safety assistance. If you had other systems such as the involuntary lane change warning, your grade would go up. It would also get more stars in the general if it equips cameras to avoid the collision with pedestrians and cyclists, because it stays in a 41% protection of vulnerable users.

It is true that there are other competitive models that are safer and that reach 90% protection for their occupants, but the two stars of the Dacia Sandero they do not mean that it is an unsafe car. Rather, it means that the Romanian brand has not been able to (or has not wanted to) adapt to the changes of EuroNCAP and that it comes out with a poor grade from its “exam”. It will be necessary to assess whether it is fair that there are cars that get more stars for having more technologies, but that in crash tests have a much worse performance.

Source: EuroNCAP