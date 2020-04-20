A Japanese infectious disease expert has been “very pessimistic” about the possibility that the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, postponed to 2021 by the coronavirus pandemic, could take place next year. Kentaro Iwata consider that although by then the situation will be controlled in Japan, it will not be like this in the whole world, with the problems that this may derive from the origin of athletes and the public from various countries.

“Honestly, I don’t think the Olympics are likely to be next year.”Kentaro Iwata, a professor in the infectious diseases department at Kobe University, said during an online press conference on Monday. “The Olympic Games require two conditions: control the Covid-19 in Japan and control it anywhere else, because athletes and spectators from all over the world have to be invited », the virologist remembers as key points to be able to safely celebrate the Olympic event.

This last point is the one that worries and generates more pessimism in this infectious diseases specialist, since he does not believe that in 2021 the situation is controlled worldwide. “Japan can control the disease by next summer, and I hope so, but I don’t think it can be done everywhere on the planet, so I am very pessimistic about the organization of the Olympic Games in the summer of 2021, ″ he insists. As a solution, Iwata proposes to celebrate the Olympic Games “Without spectators or with very limited participation”.

However, the organizers of the Olympic Games do maintain the conviction that they will be held in 2021 on the dates chosen – from July 23 to August 8, 2021 and the Paralympic Games from August 24 to September 5, 2021 – and that “there is no plan B,” said Masa Takaya, spokesman for the Organizing Committee of the Tokyo Olympic Games, last week.