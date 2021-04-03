Are the sanctions against Venezuela relaxed?

I understand. What’s more, I anticipated it before writing this: there will always be a mamaguevo who will tell me jalabolas del regime. But things by name. Laughter cigars are joints. Penises are cocks and vaginas are pussies, those compadres would say.

America must adapt and to back down in his ambition to install a puppet government of the White House, nothing more and nothing less than by orders of the international market. I think it is the first time that economic pragmatism has been so clearly seen in the history of imperial domination of Latin America.

Nobody expected the play of MatureDirectly to the heart of capital: the absence of supply increased demand and almost led Venezuela to total collapse, the sudden death of the state; but we played in their market, in their sphere biased by the geographic context.

Maduro opened with blood and fire commercial channels that they challenged the maritime “dominance” of the empire, and also strengthening political alliances that led to trade agreements with China, Turkey, Iran, Russia. The emerging powers aligned themselves, in all international forums, with the democratic sovereignty of Venezuelans lined up against the European Union and the United States.

The derivations of building the legal framework for a alternative Trade with these countries is the last straw, and sets off the alarms in Washington, makes Trump “filter” the phrase “I’m beginning to respect Maduro, it’s tough”, and warns world public opinion of a new “approach” , which is nothing more than a phagocitation of capitalism as it tries to understand what is happening on the Caribbean coasts: the market points to the East and China, making Venezuela a vital point for global geostrategy. And well, you know that we are an “unusual threat” to the Biden government.

Some may think otherwise, and say that Biden is a progressive Democrat, a future candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize. But the economic development of a nation that presents such numbers in terms of the coronavirus – unstoppable this quarter – must have severe defects.

Proves it China with a beastly jump in economic indexes, and the out-Yankee market continues to grow rapidly. Losing the domestic market of Venezuela, neighbor of the farm, with the largest reserves in the world in oil and gas, water, gold, rare stones? Furthermore, with sanctions and blockades, to allow the resurrection of Venezuela to occur behind his back, with the Russians and Chinese breathing down his neck? Nah. Perhaps it is that they perceive that the kamikazes, the Arab assassins are getting along well with the Karibes and the Jirajara, and it is going to turn on, if not that their ranch has already caught fire.

Of course the measure has to do with business. The opening bridges of commercial exchange somehow regulate the market, establishing a commercial rate for the flow to the empire, but we all know that what enters their coffers or their lands will disappear.

The emerging and consolidated powers, the alter world needs a new banking system, a new Human Monetary Fund, a secure exchange and credit platform, shielded against the hegemonic financial system and predator.

Meanwhile, the decision calls for immediate militarization to consolidate the dream of the Commander Chávez, to which we remain indebted: communal power, the production capacity of the communes so that the communal financial system can become an exporter, once it has established its methods of product distribution.

In other words, Communal citiesAs systemic entities, they must have production, distribution and self-support as their central axis. In a first stage that is possible, immediately in Venezuela.

In a second moment, and once a distribution system for products, food, artifacts, etc. has been established in the most stable way possible. This entails if the conditions are favorable to an extra production, which is subject to export.

The processes must be simple, democratic, accessible. Only the participation of all sectors of society in a local, autonomous market, hyper-connected with real, ideological and spiritual social relations is the only way out of the stertorial crisis of the international market because of the pandemic.

I had not thought about it, but you have to see the complex and bureaucratic processes, always obstacles and rituals of capitalism to allow entrepreneurs and new actors in local economies to extract a little capital from it. A series of unusual requirements and demands. They are a social cancer. A resource of domination, class, that wins by fatigue.

The other modes of economic exchange, barter, collective surplus value. Donations to a dining room, a hostel, a farm, a field, an athenaeum, a square, a school, a high school. The other modes of production, recycling, local industry, all of these also accompanied by a paradigm shift in state planning and tax approaches: controlling digital capital flows and economic activity in the digital sphere, in the face of the imperial onslaught. for dollarize the Venezuelan economy with blood and fire.

We continue.

