Are the rumors about the cancellation of Wrestlemania 36 real? | This afternoon there have been rumors about the cancellation of Wrestlemania 36.

Several English websites began to report earlier today that WWE Wrestlemania 36 is being canceled. From Planeta Wrestling we want to reassure our followers Since many of you have asked us about this news, which has spread like wildfire through social networks.

Wrestlemania still stands, no need to worry. The websites that released the information are not WWE websites and they do not know how the company has managed the entire Wrestlemania issue. The great WWE event has not been in doubt at any time and is already recorded and ready to air.

This is the confirmed card so far, although it is known that it will not be met due to the casualties:

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre.

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg (c) vs. Roman Reigns

NXT Women’s Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair.

Boneyard match: The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles (with Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson).

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins.

Raw Tag Team Championship: The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) (c) vs. Andrade & Angel Garza (with Zelina Vega)

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler.

Last Man Standing Match: Edge vs. Randy Orton.

Firefly Funhouse match: John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Naomi vs. Tamina vs. Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans.

Elias vs. King Corbin.

Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) (with Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro) vs. Daniel Bryan (with Drew Gulak).

Dolph Ziggler (with Mandy Rose) vs. Otis (with Tucker).

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Ladder match: John Morrison & The Miz (c) vs. The Usos vs. The New Day

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley (with Lana)

Bobby Lashley will not participate in Wrestlemania 36

