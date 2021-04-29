Are the prospects for a reduction in the dividend weighing you down?

Endesa lags behind on the stock market: do the prospects for a reduction in the dividend weigh on it?

In an environment of value and growth, with Wall Street at highs and the recovery of the European stock markets, also including the Spanish one, defensive stocks are clearly separated. Is what is happening with Endesa, which barely presents annual changes and those that move it during the last month, are negative.

That is his current panorama, after presenting a sustainability plan until 2023 that what it seeks is to increase its investments by 25% to 7,900 million to accelerate decarbonization in 2050 and digitize its network. The truth is that the effort is paying off: they have been reduced by 45% no less compared to last year.

The negative part is that its CO2 emissions reach 9 million tons after exceeding 16 million in the previous year. In other words, it represents 10% of everything that is emitted in the market and 3.5% of the country’s total emissions, which means that it has a long way to go. It is the second in particular that emits the most, after Repsol, according to the “Decarbonization 2020” report from the Sustainability Observatory.

Endesa: progress towards decarbonisation in 2050

In specific investigations these days it has been known that, from Galicia, the pollution problems of the Eume river will reach Brussels, due to the alleged actions of Endesa. The European Parliament will investigate the murky levels of the river, which in the case of October 2020, forced the prohibition of water consumption in the Coruña town of Pontedeume. Then the Xunta de Galicia opened a sanctioning file against the company, owner of the exploitation of the river reservoir, for its cloudy levels and supply problems. The investigation indicated that there were no toxic sediments in the analyzes but there was a poor performance by the company.

Beyond it, Endesa is one of the best stocks on the stock market this year in terms of dividends. And it is thanks to the superdividend payable in July, of 1,314 euros per share. However, most of it will remain in the hands of its main shareholder with 70% of the company. It is the Italian power company Enel that will pocket a whopping almost 1,500 million euros, because it is reimbursing 100% of its profits this year. Thus, the amount to be distributed among the rest of the shareholders reaches 692 million euros.

Next year The need for huge investments will suddenly reduce the dividend, 80% in 2021 of the profit allocated to payment to shareholders and 70% in 2022 and 2023. In fact, with the numbers in hand, we see that Enel’s investment in Endesa has a high level of amortization, due to the return on dividends. Almost 3 billion will take until 2023.

Significant shares of Endesa

By the way, as you can see in the graph, 23% of the Italian Enel is controlled by the state of that country. If you remember, you will see that even the company was about to change its name to Enel Spain. Since 2009, the Italian took over the reins of Endesa’s capital, following the agreement with Acciona, which sold it 25% of the company after the joint takeover bid presented in 2007.

All this after starting a soap opera in 2005 about Endesa, since then Gas Natural and in alliance with Iberdrola and the special participation of the German E.ON. A whole episode worthy of study that went through the fight of the then shareholders of the company, led by its former president Manuel Pizarro, who ultimately achieved a price improvement for investors and the withdrawal of the first proposals and the companies they backed them after a fierce fight in the market. Also seasoned with legislative changes of all kinds and government intervention.

