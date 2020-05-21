Tokyo.- The continuity of the Olympic Games for 2021 continues to generate doubt in the organizers, mainly in Thomas Bach, president of the IOC, who in their opinion the Games not to be held the following year should cancel it, contrary to the Organizing Committee who assures that 2021 is not the only available date.

Recently Thomas Bach declared that he does not see how to sustain a new postponement of the Olympic Games and that if it is not done the following year everything will be much more difficult, from the organization, the hiring of personnel or the uncertainty that it generates in the athletes.

It may interest you: Organizing Committee: Games will not be postponed again

“You cannot change every year the entire world sports calendar for the major Federations. You cannot have athletes in this uncertainty. Frankly, I understand. You cannot always hire between 3 thousand and 5 thousand people in an Organizing Committee” said to the BBC.

This would be the position of the President of the International Olympic Committee, where he also warned that one of the most logical solutions in the event that conditions do not allow public assistance is that everything is played behind closed doors, something that the organizers of Tokyo reject.

For his part Toshiro Muto who is part of the Organizing Committee of the Olympic Games in the nippon country said that in his mind and that of his colleagues, 2021 is not the only available date for the realization of the fair, being clear that a possible cancellation is being considered.

It may interest you: Due to the delay of the Olympic Games they withdraw the Olympic flame from their exhibition

“We never pointed out that 2021 was the last option to host the Games. We continue to work for JOs to take place in the summer of next year,” said Toshiro Muto. “Right now we shouldn’t discuss or debate the alleged rescheduling of Tokyo, everything remains the same.”

Just a few months ago, the official postponement of the 2020 Olympics was announced for next summer, leaving more than a year of reorganization and preparation to know if the conditions will be optimal for the contest of the medals.

.