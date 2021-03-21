Are the creators of Devotion working on an action game?

Red Candle Games launched a little tease on Twitter with the “work in progress” propaganda that looks set to take the company out of its established framework and into the realms of side-scrolling action game. You can take a look at the tweet here and draw some interesting conclusions, as it is very different from its other titles.

It looks great, doesn’t it? It’s incredibly short, but we can see that there might be a fancy set of blades in store. This work in progress, whatever it is, is pretty much outside the realm of the games Red Candle is known for, namely Detention and Devotion. Will it be a nail-biting action game? A metroidvania? A cute little slash-em-up? I guess we will have to wait and see.

Devotion is undoubtedly the title in the spotlight right now, as players can finally purchase and play it again after it experienced a lot of upheaval and controversy after launch. Devotion was removed from Steam and there was thought to go to other platforms, but did not. So they are selling it themselves. Devotion is a fun atmospheric horror outing that should take only a few hours to complete, but it’s loaded with chills that don’t rely on scares to get the job done.

Okay, there are also some shocks. Notably, the little minigames punctuate the “walk simulator” format and add a great deal of variation to your exploration of terrifying interiors. Having played the game, I think it ranks high among other atmospheric horror greats, letting the grim settings and stories slowly sink in as they begin to work on your mind. It’s a slow start, but there are some big (and certainly unsettling) rewards if you can unravel the mysteries in the dark.

Do you find this new project interesting? Have you played Devotion? What do you think of atmospheric horror games as opposed to the kind where you can blow up your zombie opponents with a rocket launcher? Have an interest in Red Candle Games titles? Let us know in the comments!