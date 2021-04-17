Are the Brooklyn Nets having a problem with DeAndre Jordan?

The team of Brooklyn nets they have a problem with their main big man DeAndre Jordan after LaMarcus Aldridge’s unexpected withdrawal from the NBA.

DeAndre Jordan hasn’t exactly been a key player for the Brooklyn nets this season. He’s been in and out of the starting lineup lately, and even LaMarcus Aldridge’s sudden retirement doesn’t seem to guarantee a spot for Jordan in the top five.

The former All-Star player has been fairly quiet about his descent to a bench position since Aldridge's arrival. Recently, however, Jordan spoke about his current mindset:

“I’m going to approach it like a professional,” he said, via Brian Lewis of the New York Post. “… We know what the bigger goal is, the ultimate goal.”

The head coach of the Nets, Steve Nash, has also provided some minutes for Nicolas Claxton, 22, while Blake Griffin has also been playing position five every time. Brooklyn nets employ a small ball lineup. These factors continue to have an effect on Jordan's role with the team, but as it stands, it seems he's more than willing to make the sacrifice for a league championship.