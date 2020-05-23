President Jair Bolsonaro’s statements during a ministerial meeting that took place a month ago are “pieces” in a “puzzle” of the ex-minister Sergio Moro’s accusation that the president interfered with the Federal Police, but alone are not evidence of crime. This is what criminalists heard by BBC News Brasil evaluate after the release of the video of the meeting by the STF (Supreme Federal Court).

The ministerial meeting was recorded in photos and videos by the Presidency of the Republic

Photo: Marcos Corrêa / PR / BBC News Brasil

The video is one of the documents collected in the investigation involving Bolsonaro’s alleged interference with the Federal Police, reported by Moro when he left the Ministry of Justice and Public Security.

The footage was made public this Friday (22/05), by decision of the Dean of STF, Minister Celso de Mello. The video is long and contains many other speeches by Bolsonaro and the ministers on various subjects, but it contains some excerpts that are more relevant to the PF investigation.

It is possible to see Bolsonaro saying what had already been described in the AGU (Advocacia-Geral da União) report on the meeting.

“I’ve tried to change people from our security in Rio de Janeiro officially and I couldn’t do it. It’s over. I’m not going to wait to fuck my whole slutty family, or my friend, because I can’t change someone from the security of the line that belongs to structure. It will change; if you can’t change, change its boss; you can’t change the boss, change the minister. And that’s it. We are not here to joke, “said the president.

Bolsonaro also complains about the fact that the Federal Police does not give him information.

“And I have the power and I will interfere in all ministries, without exception. In banks I speak to Paulo Guedes, if I have to interfere. I never had a problem with him, zero problem with Paulo Guedes. Now the others, I will! I I can’t be surprised by news. Gee, I have a PF that doesn’t give me information, “he says.

Moro resigned after being surprised by the dismissal of Maurício Valeixo of the head of the Federal Police. The former Minister of Justice said Bolsonaro interfered in the PF, which is in charge of criminal investigations that may involve family members of the president.

Bolsonaro at the April 22 meeting: ‘I tried to change people from our security in Rio de Janeiro, officially, and I couldn’t! And that’s over ‘

Photo: Plalacio do Planalto / BBC News Brasil

For Davi Tangerino, professor of criminal law at FGV, the video reinforces Moro’s version that he was being interfered with – that is, it is a piece that helps reinforce Moro’s narrative, but alone is not proof of a crime.

“Moro did not lie. He said he was pressured, and here is the proof. But whoever defends the president can argue that it is normal pressure, not criminal interference,” says Tangerino.

USP criminology professor Maurício Dieter says that Bolsonaro has the power to nominate anyone he wants for his ministries, and there is only crime if it was possible to prove that there was interference to protect his family members from ongoing investigations – which the statements in the video, for alone, do not prove.

‘So this is what I appeal to you (ministers), put. That concern. Wake up to politics and expose yourself, after all the government is one. And if I fall, everyone falls’

Photo: Palacio do Planalto / BBC News Brasil

For Dieter, the context of interference – when Bolsonaro says ‘I will interfere’ – can be read as legitimate, in the sense that he wants his ministers “to come closer to his ideas and demonstrate greater loyalty in all his manifestations”.

“At this meeting, Moro was the object of strong recrimination in front of his peers; he was the recipient of indirect and very sarcasm. He must have felt humiliated. And that humiliation must have affected his memory, to the point of indicating a meeting full of rudeness and not a few demonstrations of stupidity as evidence of some crime on the part of the president “, opines the criminalist.

Tangerino says that “video alone does not prove a crime, but it is also not irrelevant”.

“In criminal law, you will not always have the same proof as in the series, a single indisputable proof. Often, the conclusion that a fact happened occurs by putting pieces together,” he explains.

“A person who is paranoid, like Bolsonaro, even if he had committed a crime, would not leave a clear trail, a message that said: ‘I need to change Valeixo because my son committed a crime’. If you are waiting for this type of evidence, don’t will happen “, says Tangerino.

USP criminal law professor Gustavo Badaró also says that there is no categorical evidence in the video released.

“It’s still the same. Clash of versions. I didn’t see any ‘silver bullets’ against the president,” he says.

The president’s version is that when he talks about changing security, he is referring to the physical security of his children – whose personal security, however, is the responsibility of the GSI (Institutional Security Office of the Presidency of the Republic).

In the video Bolsonaro also says ‘my friends’ when he talks about the role of the PF in Rio – friends whose personal security is not made by the police or the GSI.

Liability crime

Although, in itself, it does not provide any categorical proof that Bolsonaro committed a crime in relation to the PF, according to criminalists, the video can reinforce the discussion about the president having committed a crime of responsibility.

Liability crimes have a greater possibility of interpretation than common crimes – in which the proven attitude must be exactly that described in the law, explains Davi Tangerino, from FGV.

The President of the Republic is responsible for crimes that are broader and open to interpretation, such as, for example, “proceeding in a manner incompatible with the dignity, honor and decorum of office”.

“The president has a ‘truck’ of liability crimes,” he says. “Impeachment is a much truer legal path, because instead of living with a nebulous criminal charge, which needs time to be investigated, you have more than enough legal elements to discuss the impediment for a crime of liability,” he says.

Other jurists have said they saw a crime of liability in acts of the president in the past – including Miguel Reale, one of the authors of Dilma Rousseff’s impeachment request.

For an impeachment against Bolsonaro, it would be necessary for the mayor, Rodrigo Maia, to accept one of the requests that were presented and for the impediment to be voted on in Congress.

At the moment there are no signs that this could happen – Bolsonaro has been negotiating positions with Centrão to strengthen his now small parliamentary base.

Moro’s situation

In opening the investigation into Moro’s accusations against Bolsonaro, the Attorney General, Augusto Aras, also said that, if not proven, this could lead to a complaint against Moro for libelous or slanderous denunciation.

Criminalists, however, do not see elements for this.

“The chance that Moro will be criminalized in this story is close to zero. He didn’t lie,” says Tangerino.

Gustavo Badaró, from USP, agrees.

“The crime of slanderous denunciation requires that an investigation be initiated against a person ‘who is known to be innocent'”, he explains. “In other words, it is necessary to make sure that the person against whom the investigation is initiated is innocent.”

“Moro will say that, in his view, he did not consider the president innocent, that, at least subliminally, he understood that it was interference in the inquiries. Therefore, there was no slanderous denunciation,” he says.

