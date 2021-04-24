Are SUVs safer than a car?

Surely you have heard it hundreds of times. Someone has bought an SUV, and one of his first explanations is which is safer than a car. Big horse ride or not ride: In America, the SUV culture exploded in the 1990s, inevitably reaching Europe within a few years. A good part of the cars that circulate on our roads are SUVs, and they are not necessarily safer than a car. In fact they are less safe in a good many situations. After disassembling that diesel equals savings, we return with a somewhat uncomfortable truth.

Is a modern SUV safer than a car?

First of all, we must make it clear what is an SUV. Long ago they were vehicles directly derived from off-road vehicles, with which they shared a heavy frame of stringers and cross members, a traditional construction structure. Although they are still bigger than a car, nowadays its structure is almost identical to that of a tourism: they share a monocoque chassis and in many cases they do not even have all-wheel drive. SUVs and crossovers are more “car” than ever, and many are even built on the same modular platforms.

EuroNCAP does not take into account the incompatibility of vehicles in frontal crashes.

But they are always taller vehicles, and have a greater mass. Without going any further, an Audi Q5 is approximately 250 kg heavier than an Audi A4, despite having a similar size and comparable interior space. Yes there is a situation where an SUV is safer than a car: when you have a frontal impact against it. It’s called shock compatibility or frontal compatibility. The problem is that an SUV is usually not compatible with cars such as a compact or a utility in the event of a frontal collision with it.

EuroNCAP crash-test of the SEAT Tarraco.

Unfortunately, the occupants of the car are much more damaged– The car’s shock absorbing structure is designed to absorb impacts from a similar vehicle, not from a much larger vehicle. In these cases, the SUV usually exceeds these structures – sometimes getting mounted on the other vehicle – causing serious damage to its occupants. We are talking about height, but also about mass: the SUV is heavier and transfers more force from the impact to the smaller vehicle, using it in extreme cases as a deformation zone.

SUVs and crossovers are already more popular than other cars.

The advantages of the SUV end at this point, and indeed I find it violent to call this incomptibility of protective structures an advantage. In a study carried out by Consumer Reports in the United States, this problem is reflected in frontal crashes: the SUV or the crossover do not offer any advantages in other types of accidents: they offer, in fact, disadvantages. The real problem is that it is a type of vehicle more prone to those other accidents, for a series of reasons that we are going to detail below.

Greater mass and height: your Achilles heel

SUVs are taller and heavier than a conventional tourism. This makes them have a higher center of gravity, with a greater risk of tipping that of a car in case of a very abrupt maneuver or a departure from the road. This argument is unanswerable. Despite the fact that these days all equip stability control, ESP cannot avoid all dangerous situations and neither can it bend the laws of physics. It must also be taken into account that its greater weight causes great inertia in your driving, especially patents when practicing evasive maneuvers.

They weigh more and are taller than a car: they take longer to brake and are more likely to roll over.

Audi Q7, a large and heavy SUV.

That is, they will be less effective in dangerous situations, clumsier and less agile reactions. We must also not forget that the brakes of SUVs and crossovers are not usually much greater than those of a standard car, but they must brake a greater mass: this causes a lengthening of the braking distances. In the event of problems, off-lanes are more likely, and once out of control they are more likely to roll over than a vehicle with a center of gravity closer to the ground.

One last factor must be taken into account, and it is a double-edged sword. The visibility ahead of SUVs and crossovers is better, we sit higher and dominate traffic from above. But we must take into account the human psyche: we feel protected by a metallic shell with little glass surface and a fierce design. We feel brave, we feel strong, and this can lead us to adopt a more confident driving style, taking more risks and ultimately, increasing our chances of accidents.

In an SUV we have a greater sense of security, and this can lead us to drive more aggressively.

Are SUVs Really That Unsafe?

This article would have been much more valid at the end of the first decade of the century, when the SUV fashion exploded in Spain and all were larger than today. Nowadays Medium crossovers and small SUVs are the best-selling vehicles in the SUV universe, and the truth is that they have few differences with a conventional car, such as a compact or a saloon. They are heavier and taller, but the difference between a Renault Captur and a Renault Clio is minimal, both structurally and massively.

To some extent, an SUV could also encourage us to drive in a more relaxed way.

Mazda CX-30, a crossover that is almost a car.

SUVs and crossovers pass the same crash tests as other vehicles, and their active and passive safety systems are at a very high level. As a counter-argument to the above, we can also argue that the less agile dynamics of an SUV can make us drive more calmly. If we see that our vehicle shows inertia and oscillates ostensibly in the curves, instinctively and naturally, we will tend to drive it more calmly. In a way, it depends on the prism with which we look at the situation.

Urban SUVs and compact SUVs are becoming closer to a utility or a compact.

However, there are still not a few differences between a Renault Clio and a Renault Kadjar. Or between a Volkswagen Golf and a Volkswagen Touareg. Maybe this article will make you think about whether or not to buy an SUV if you are thinking of buying a new car. But what I would like the myth that an SUV is a safer car to be dismantled once and for all. I wish I could have written it ten years ago, but better late than never, as they say.