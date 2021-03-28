Are Sherlyn and José Ron dating? the actor reacts to rumors

For a few weeks, strong rumors have circulated about a possible romance between Sherlyn and Jose Ron. Faced with the urgency of the Mexican press to know the details in this regard, the Mexican heartthrob was approached by the media upon his departure from Televisa and was very surprised by the restless questions from the reporters. Given this, the protagonist of novels preferred that they talk about their projects rather than about their personal life. The questions bothered the actor who maintained that he does not have much to say on the subject.

“I have nothing to say about my private life … I don’t know why they are so interested in knowing who the carts bump with, if who I go out with … I really appreciate them, but it’s not something I’ve always focused on, like to be talking, clarifying, I’m going more like my work and that’s it ”, he declared angrily.

Similarly, José Ron was grateful for the questions, but found it inappropriate to be questioned in that way. He also stressed that he prefers that they continue to publish whatever is about him.

“I have nothing to say about that … nothing, that they take out what they want, always … I’m going to worry when they stop talking about me, so right now they talk,” he stressed at the insistence of the journalists.

The protagonist of “Ringo” made it clear that the only bond that has always united him to the Mexican is a beautiful friendship. “She is my friend, we are very good friends, I love her very much. Sorry, God bless you. I mean, what’s up with those questions, “he concluded.

As we will remember, the last public relationship that José Ron had was with the actress and singer Jessica Díaz. Their courtship began in January of last year, then they confirmed that they were together in March and months put an end to the love affair.



