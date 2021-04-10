are sad, tired, irritable, and lonely

Apr 10, 2021 at 12:03 AM CEST

The COVID-19 pandemic It has completely changed us all. The way we live, relate, work & mldr;

The way in which we are being able, or not, to manage it, varies depending on how we are and according to the studies, how old we are.

In the same way that COVID-19 makes the elderly sick with greater risk, it is the younger people, specifically those of Generation Z (18 to 25 years old) who are feeling the most the effects derived from the pandemic.

Effects, mainly, on their way of life, on their short-medium-term future and on their emotions.

This is demonstrated by the study published by Chests in which the trends of the last year are analyzed.

Sadness prevails with young people in the midst of a pandemic: 47% of twentysomethings are affected compared to 25% of their parents ‘and grandparents’ generation.

A situation that is derived from the exceptional situation in which we live.

It is the restrictions of social relationships that are affecting society as a whole the most, but more so to the group between 18 and 25 years old according to the study carried out by COFARES.

The uncertainty in which we move since March 2020, together with the security measures that have completely modified the way we interact – use of masks, social distancing and hand washing – is complicating, according to the study, the day to day of more than 14% of young people.

The generational leap is evident in the way in which this exceptional situation is faced.

More drug use due to pandemic fatigue

The pandemic is also affecting the way we feel, sleep and eat.

And they also do it in relation to the pharmaceutical sector, demonstrating how purchases of sleep relaxants, such as valerian and sleeping pills, have increased by 11%, as sleep is directly affected in 70% of those surveyed.

And there is more. In the period that includes the months of March to November of last year 2020, the demand for antidepressants increased by almost five percent compared to the same period of time as in 2019.

If we lower the magnifying glass even more we see how after the summer, between September and November, the demand for this type of drug increased by up to six percent.

Discomfort and nervousness are becoming more generalized in a society that is touching its limits as a result of the incredible impact that pandemic fatigue is having on us.

This syndrome derived from the exceptional health situation is defined by the World Health Organization as the “state of psychological exhaustion due to the restrictions and precautions recommended during a pandemic.”

Life has changed us and our body is paying for it, beyond the virus.

It is in this aspect, too, young people who are suffering the most.

As the age advances, the feeling of pandemic fatigue diminishes, as indicated by the data:

91.2% of members of Generation Z, between 18 and 25 years old, claim to suffer from this syndrome. 74.6% of boomers, those over 55, say they feel pandemic fatigue.

In general terms, according to the report, 86.5% of Spaniards confirm that they have felt sad, 80.7% have suffered fatigue and 78.7%, irritability.

Insomnia and difficulty concentrating are also very present in society.

Our mind and body, and our lives in general, have been suffering the direct consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic for a year, but it will be during the years to come when the indirect effects, derived from this unique stage, will be felt. among us.