Are rumors silent? Galilea Montijo and her husband on Instagram | Instagram

The presenter Galilea Montijo reappeared on social networks but this time he did it as on few occasions since he appeared with her husband, Fernando Reina, and incidentally silenced the rumors that revolve around his marriage with a Photography Very romantic.

The famous Galilea Montijo showed everyone that despite the various rumors that circulate around his life, he maintains a solid marriage with the politician with whom he has formed a family with his son Mateo Reina and the stepchildren of thetapathy“.

The “driver of Hoy” appeared in a romantic photograph which she reposted on her Instagram moments after her spouse shared it on her social media account.

In the postcard, the famous 47-year-old appears with her back to the camera while she turns to stare at her partner, the athlete and businessman, who appears with a shirt that shows a message with “idioms” from the coast of Guerrero, such as the couple points out in the post.

#Repost @reinaiglesias The truth! On the coast of #Guerrero that is how we understand each other, speaking straight and without turning. Ch! Rundo and always with you @galileamontijo I love you! Oh guache you love to walk ch! Rundo, it is read through the message with which the host responded to the publication of the father of her first-born.

In less than a few hours, the reactions of the followers of the “Mexican presenter” were present, among which was Laura Bozzo.

Likewise, I send you blessings, said the presenter who today participates with Carlos Bonavides in the dance reality sponsored by the morning.

Similarly, Raúl “El Negro” Araiza was another of those who reacted to the publication of his partner and friend, Martha Galilea Montijo Torres, who along with her partner, looks very much in love after several years together.

It would have been the native of Acapulco, Guerrero who would have shared the loving postcard to which his famous wife and famous figure of the show reacted with several hearts and which she shared on her Instagram account.

Apparently, the couple would be on vacation in the port of Acapulco, Guerrero, at which point they shared the beautiful scene.

The place that has become the second home of the family due to the origins of the politician in that place, so there have been several photographs that have starred with their respective children whom “Gali“He has stated on various occasions wants as his own.

Alexis and Claudio, are children of the first marriage of Fernando Reina who constantly appear in photographs in which they live very close together with “La Montijo” and their son, Mateo, together they have shown that they are a very happy and united family.

There are so many ties that Galilea itself has appeared very embracing with his partner’s ex-wife, Paola, denoting that they have an excellent relationship.

However, the marriage of the television actress has not been without some controversy after rumors emerged in which they have linked the popular host to certain religious cults.

According to recent interviews, the driver has been seen on multiple occasions on the beach leaving remains of rites that she performs as they ensure that she practices Santeria.

The same one that, according to what they say, has been used to sustain her marriage and because of her career they assured employees of the tourist area, they owned boats and personnel who watch the beaches who revealed that in Acapulco they have seen several other famous figures leaving certain jobs of “witchcraft” in the sea, as exposed in “Gossip no Like”.