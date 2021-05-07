Are Renata Notni and Diego Boneta only united by a contract? | Instagram

A few weeks ago the actor Diego Boneta and Renata notni They confirmed their relationship after several rumors, today a strong version that circulates about the couple reveals that their love could be based on only a contract.

Strong theories were addressed after presenting an exclusive interview with the protagonist of “El Dragón”, where she was questioned about her relationship with Diego Boneta, actor of Luis Miguel: The Series“However, his answer caused some controversy.

Through a well-known channel it was announced that supposedly, there is a contract between the recent couple: “What happens is that they say that they have an agreement,” revealed one of the presenters.

According to what Elisa Beristain reveals, one of the presenters of “Chisme No Like”, it was the actor Juanpa Zurita who would reveal that Diego Boneta has taken his characterization of the “Sol de México” even off the screens.

That Luis Miguel is already believing, also in the contracts, that Luis Miguel does to the women supposedly not to talk about the relationship.

The presenter highlighted that in particular it has been the younger generations who did not experience the “Luismi” stage who mostly confuse the “Rock of Ages” actor, Diego Boneta with Luis Miguel.

As for the agreement, the couple would have officially stipulated that they would not speak publicly about the courtship, which Jorge Ceriani replied sounded very strange.

It was at the beginning of the transmission when the conductors showed the conversation of the discreet Mexican artist who was questioned in several attempts to find out more details about her new romance with the remembered “Rebelde” actor, however, the response would not be as expected. by the media.

Renata Notni talks about her relationship with Diego Boneta

Recently the television actress was approached by the cameras and said “to be happy after confirming her romance with the actor Diego Boneta who successfully plays the interpreter of” La Inconditional. “

During her meeting with the press, the famous one who shares credits with Sebastián Rulli in the novel, was questioned about her courtship with Boneta, however she only limited herself to reiterating that she was “very happy” and asked the media to only focus on your professional projects.

However, the questions from the reporters did not stop, so Renata only added:

What can I say? Thank you very much, happy … the truth is, happy with everything that is happening in my life, in the same professional matter, Las Juanas are coming, right now with the premiere of the Dragon, so focused on that and happy with life.

Finally, when asked if they wanted their relationship to be a secret, Notni flatly refused to reveal more details and this replied:

No, because we have to talk about everything professional we are doing, which is huge and incredible, and super dedicated to that, right now I prefer to focus on that topic.

It was at the beginning of this 2021 when the first versions about the romance between Diego and Retana emerged; However, the couple decided to let the months go by and after being caught together on different occasions, they finally decided to shout their love from the rooftops.

Through an exclusive publication by the magazine Who, the couple announced their relationship in style.

Diego Boneta posed for the first time with his girlfriend Renata Notni for Who.

The day before the premiere of @luismiguellaserie, we had lunch at the Rosseta with the actor, his parents and brothers, and other friends, including Maca Achaga, Darío Yazbek, Tessa Ia and Michel Franco.

