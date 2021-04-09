Are raw eggs really more nutritious than cooked eggs?



Eggs are rich in high-quality protein.

You’ve probably seen some people eat raw eggs, especially in smoothies, because consider that this way they will obtain a greater amount of protein. Unless these eggs are pasteurized, eating raw eggs is dangerous for your health. We will see if this food is actually more nutritious raw than cooked to take the risk.

Raw eggs are rich in high-quality protein (6 grams per unit), they are low in fat and calories (77 to 78 per unit). They are rich in nutrients, contain 11 different vitamins and nutrients. They are one of the few foods that naturally contain vitamin D.

Not all proteins are in the whites, they are also in the yolk. At the center are most of the nutrients, including vitamins B6 and B 12, folic acid, pantothenic acid, and thiamine. All vitamins A, D, E and K in the egg are found in the yolk. It also contains more calcium, copper, iron, manganese, phosphorus, selenium and zinc than white, according to data from the North Carolina Egg Association.

Is a raw egg more nutritious than a cooked one?

“Drinking or eating raw eggs does not offer any major advantages over eating cooked eggs. Even though raw eggs contain slightly more nutrients, the nutrients of cooked eggs are actually easier for the body to digest and absorb”, As Australian Eggs explains.

Raw eggs are not a richer source of protein than cooked ones

Your body absorbs almost twice as much protein from cooked eggs as it does from raw ones. One study found that the body is able to absorb 90% of the protein found in cooked eggs compared to only 50% in raw eggs.

The protein in cooked eggs is more digestible. Cooking eggs breaks down protein, making it easier for you to digest, so your body can absorb and use more of it.

Raw Egg Whites May Block Biotin Absorption

Raw egg whites contain the protein avidin, which can block the absorption of biotin, according to Healthline. Biotin is a B vitamin that helps convert carbohydrates, fats, and proteins that you consume into energy that your body needs.

Salmonella, the risk of eating raw eggs

Eating raw eggs can be potentially dangerous if they contain Salmonella. Even when they look normal, the eggs can carry the bacteria and make you sick. Symptoms of a Salmonella infection include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps.

Some groups of people are more likely to have a serious illness– Older adults, children under 5 years of age, and people with weakened immune systems from conditions such as diabetes, liver disease, kidney disease, cancer, or their respective treatments.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends cooking them for safe consumption. On recipes that include raw or undercooked eggs should be made with pasteurized eggs.

Vulnerable people or those with compromised immune systems should not eat foods that contain raw eggs.

