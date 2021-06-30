Are rallies the last stronghold of the true world of motorsport?

A weekend ago, I passed through Navas del Rey (Madrid) a climb was being held and among prepared Pandas, Seat 127, Porsches with wings the size of an aircraft carrier, I was reflecting on if Rallies are the last stronghold of true motor racing. I tell you

The first thing, the climb to Navas del Rey.

It was a hot Saturday, there were some machines there of a good standard and well prepared. The section is a one-way road, which goes up from the San Juan reservoir to Navas del Rey. When I return from San Martín de Valdeiglesias, it is the one I always take, instead of going by the one that takes you directly to the roundabout of the gas station, those of you who are from the area, you will know which one I tell you. This test was the second scoring for the Madrid and Castilian Manchego Mountain Championships, it was a stretch of about 3 km and they made 3 passes.

Since I’ve been in Diariomotor, I have a small mission (among others), to promote “the authentic” in the world of motoring, at least to try. Without a doubt, amateur or more professional competitions, whether in Navas del Rey, Asturias or Malaga, deserve it. It is the best way to look closely at the races, in a somewhat more relaxed environment, to be able to approach until you almost take your breath into the carburettors. Among the things that I found, I liked it above all ..

The 600, the 127 and the Ax of my friends from the Clemente Arroyo team. The 3 classics were well prepared, I think I remember that the 600 told me that it had a 903 properly prepared, as you can see the expansion tank is from the Vag group, it has electro and another radiator in front, oil radiator and double carburetor.

In addition to the spectacular Porsche GT3, on the climbs, the Panda / Marbella were legion. It is a very grateful, reliable car, easily preparable and it is not surprising that they are legion in this type of racing since it is an economical alternative to feel the frenzy of competition. As all “motorsport” you know, the Saxo are also good cars to have a good time, knowing this, in the second-hand market the price is increasing more and more. It is curious that the sax is still used more than the C2.

In addition, you could see among the classics prototypes such as Talex or Speedcar, which looked great and together with the two Porsche Gt3 that there were, they gave a plus of spectacularity to the climb. Without a doubt, if you like cars, I went through one of these sections, there are all over Spain and if you also have the possibility, sign up. Start if you want regularly, to know how the whole liturgy of the world is going a little. You can have a car to have fun, without having to spend a lot of money, although if what you want is to opt for victory, things change.

Are Rallys the last stronghold of the real world of motorsport?

Almost, the rallies together with the classic races, stage the real world of the motor or the most authentic part of it. No championship comes close in spectacularity, perhaps endurance races, but not Formula 1, which until they reach that climax of action that they promise are the best music to take a nap, nor Formula E, which does not sound, nor if want the touring car races offer so much, for so little. In fact, both motorcycles and cars are proliferating legend races, as in the Paris Dakar.

If you have had the opportunity to go to Rallies, that feeling of speed, risk and control, you will not have it in any other discipline. The car moves, it hits, it goes off, they have accidents, the driver, he resembles those heroes of the past who really risked their lives every weekend. The World Rally Championship, although increasingly decaffeinated, is still spectacular, especially this last stage in Kenya. If you already want to curl the curl, you can go to races such as the classic Monte Carlo, the stage in Avilés or other national events that often, you can see competition machines that have been years old. In order not to extend the article too long, I hope to see you enjoying this and other similar events, defending the true world of motoring. With a Formula 1 ticket, you have to see and eat in a restaurant, during the entire Rally championship or similar in your Community. Defend the Rallies. From here thanks to all those drivers, from the one with a Marbella to a 037 for keeping the spirit of true motorsport alive.