Based on the fact that evaluating the good management of an administration based on the sex of its leader is as sterile and even counterproductive as doing it based on physical characteristics or skin color, one wonders if political leaders are doing better than their male counterparts.

And it is worth asking it because it is a question that has been machacono invoked from certain media pulpits. The quick answer is: no.

Question of sexes?

Many are bringing up that a political leader have two X chromosomes in each of its cells instead of one X and another Y to show its excellence in the management of COVID-19.

It has probably been brought up with all the good intention (it is good to recognize the merits of women in areas where they may not have as much social representation). That is the sex of leaders has been invoked because it benefits women. If it were an area where man performed best, then it would be politically incorrect to bring it up.

The problem with this strategy, in this case, is twofold. First of all, if we value people based on their sex, then we can approach a slippery slope of the type: Why not do it based on your skin color or height or age? Why not do it based on its beauty? Césare Lombroso would be delighted to measure the competence of politicians according to their facial features. A racist might argue that the best European leaders are white and not black. Do bald men do better than their hairy counterparts? And those who study science compared to those of letters? Does it matter if you come from a wealthy family? Are vegetarians better?

The second problem is that, if, in addition, the statement is false and you rely on it to raise the professional status of women in an area where they are supposedly underrepresented, then you are achieving just the opposite: you offer weapons to the macho.

Because statistically, female managers are not doing better than male managers.

Variables

If lower death rates are the ultimate goal of today’s leaders, then statistically, women leaders are not doing better than their male counterparts. For EU countries, the average per capita death rate in women-led countries is not statistically different from the average death rate in men-led countries.

In the United States, there is also no significant difference between the average per capita death rates for states with female governors and those with male governors.

In other words, women are not doing statistically better than their male counterparts to reduce the number of deaths.

Undoubtedly, death rates depend on many variables, including population density, access to medical care, reporting protocols, and possibly temperature and humidity levels … making it difficult to isolate the impact of sex. from the leader. In other words, simply enter to assess whether a leader does it better or worse it’s a thorny issue; But doing it based on your sex is also the double somersault.

It is true that the management of the German Angela Merkel is being worthy of consideration for many reasons. But it is also true that Belgium, also headed by a woman, has the grim distinction of having the highest death rate per capita in the EU, and the second highest in the world.

In other words: it is important to value women who do it well. And men. It is important that our assessment does not tend to be rude, grouping people by categories (sex, race, religion, etc.). And, above all, it is important that if we are going to use that form of claim, we do it with real data.

But there are sexual differences

As a corollary: Naturally, from all this it should not be inferred that men and women govern exactly the same. Sex is likely to influence the style of managing a country as it influences many other parts of our lives. There are differences between men and women (as there are between men and women themselves).

Alice Eagly, a professor emeritus of psychology at Northwestern University, has investigated gender differences in leadership style by aggregating all available studies on the subject and completing a meta-analysis or study of studies on the subject. One of the strongest differences is that it seems that women tend towards participatory and relational leadership, and that men tend towards more autocratic and top-down leadership.

However, that there are sexual differences when governing does not necessarily mean that one sex does better than the other. That will depend on the crisis that must be faced, or the type of country that must be governed, and a myriad of other interrelated factors. Because the same concept of “sex”, when it comes to an analysis of a management, is philosophically lysological.

In the event that we do eventually find a number of characteristics that make a ruler generally better than the average, we should look for those characteristics in the future rulers we choose democratically. Characteristics that we can probably find in women, men, blacks, tall, short, rich or poor. That is why it is to underline that gender differences are only generalizations, and certainly do not apply to all women or all men. Each leader must be evaluated on their own strengths and weaknesses, and not on their gender.