Are Ninel Conde arrested along with her husband? Pay the evils

Unfortunately the singer and actress Ninel Conde does not leave one when she enters another bad moment in her personal life, as it was recently revealed that her husband Larry Ramos was arrested for having stolen millions of dollars.

After making himself known in what is today his husband, revealed that Ninel Conde would have been detained along with him, however, she was released after paying bail.

After this Tuesday, April 20, the arrest of Larry Ramos, Ninel Conde’s husband, for a millionaire fraud3 in the United States, it came to light that the singer had also been arrested.

This is how the conductors Daniel Bisogno and Pati Chapoy made it known during the broadcast of Ventaneando on April 20.

And is that Ramos, husband of “Bombón As3s1n0”, accompanied the renowned singer to the delivery of the Latin American Music Awards 2021 in Miami, Florida, and after the ceremony he was arrested.

In a telephone interview, Cinthia Velarde, former manager of Alejandra Guzman and one of the women whom Ramos defrauded, announced that the arrest was carried out last Friday, April 16, but it was published until this Tuesday.

We knew that (Larry Ramos) was with Ninel after an awards ceremony they attended, so we have the information that they were arrived together, ”said Bisogno.

“I don’t know if she (Ninel), but he does. The lawyers have that detail, ”Velarde replied.

While, Pati Chapoy, head of Ventaneando, confessed how the version goes that Ninel Conde was detained together with her husband.

It turns out that Ninel had a contract in Houston and they took the road to Fort Lauderdale to catch a flight and go to the concert. And well, they catch both of them. He (Larry Ramos) was immediately shackled. A lawyer arrives, they pay a bond, they leave her free, but he will not be able to move from Miami, ”explained Chapoy.

It is worth mentioning that the arrest of Larry Ramos was thanks to an investigation carried out by the FBI into the case of Ninel Conde’s husband, who has several complaints against him for fraud3.

It is believed that if Larry Ramos posted bail, he could be released from prison, however, he would have to remain in Miami until the trial is held and his conviction is determined.

In addition, in an interview with De Primera Mano, Guillermo Carvajal, who for a long time worked with the famous singer Alejandra Guzmán and who was also disappointed by Larry Ramos, told some details of the arrest of Ninel Conde’s husband.

Today what we are happy about is that this individual can no longer cheat. This man no longer has any possibility of continuing to scam people ”.

As if that were not enough, Guillermo Carvajal assured that the investigation determined that Larry Ramos made a fraud3 to several people for about 22 million dollars and that the case is already criminal and not civil, something that those who had denounced Larry were looking for.

The prosecution informed us through our lawyer that he is already detained, but not the details of how the arrest was. I understand that he was going to take a flight to Houston, but I don’t know if Ninel was with him ”.

As we mentioned earlier, Guillermo Carvajal also mentioned that the police could let Larry Ramos leave if he pays a bail for which he does not know the amount.