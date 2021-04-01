Are NFTs an implicit adoption of cryptocurrencies?

Compartir

JUNG bird keeper. Source: Async.art

Marie Tatibouet is the marketing director of the cryptocurrency exchange Gate.io.

_____

While it took around twelve years for cryptocurrencies to reach the “early majority” stage in the technology adoption curve, the adoption of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) is moving much faster. NFTs bring crypto to ordinary people, including beatboxers, drummers, and a wide variety of artists who tokenize their art.

When asked what prompted him to buy a “JPEG” for $ 69 million, the buyer of the Beeple NFT said: “The 440M pixel image is a truly digitally native work of art. If it were a physical image, we would need a Building. of 5 floors to enjoy it. It is a work of art that includes 5,000 images and 13 years of the lives of artists that is very special to me. ”The NFT tries to create an ecosystem of technology of value for digital art and culture , for everyone involved (curators, artists, buyers). Art is validated on a chain of blocks that creates digital scarcity and therefore more desire. Eliminates intermediaries and empowers the creator because every time the buyer sells more, the creator gets a share.

NFTs are changing the perception of property and value. Now, this has given crypto and blockchain technology the opportunity to create implicit associations of desire and ownership with and for everyday users. This type of implicit technology adoption is more embedded in consumer awareness.

Conventional adoption

Jumping into the abyss from being a niche use case to mainstream adoption is one of the biggest hurdles emerging technology faces. To successfully make this jump, the technology should have:

Flexible use cases that do not pigeonhole technology High level of abstraction to simplify use

# 1 Flexible use cases

The gaming industry is worth> $ 50 billion, and PlayStation it owns about 57% of the market share. One of the key features of PlayStation is the use of Blu-Ray devices. Blu Rays are used on a daily basis for conventional movies and security. However, it is a little known fact that the driving force behind the adoption of Blu-Ray technology is the porn industry, among all things. Similarly, joysticks are now used in the military industry to fly drones remotely; however, we all know that they gained acceptance through the gaming industry.

This shows us that a new technology tends to find serious widespread adoption through seemingly innocuous use cases. NFTs could potentially be THE simple use case that can help spread blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies in everyone’s home. The average citizen does not know how to “imitate himself in his reserve of liquidity and agricultural yield.” However, there is a greater chance that the average US citizen will know who Rob Gronkowski is and if he is a fan, he will want to have his collectible.

# 2 high-level abstraction

One of the fundamental rules of product development is KISS: Keep It Simple Stupid. We have seen that many products miss the mark due to their inability to present the simplest possible solution to a complicated problem. Think of epic failures like Juicero And you’ll learn a simple lesson: No one is going to use a product that requires a lot of technical understanding.

Towards the end of 2017, the Cryptokitties game became so popular that it clogged the entire Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. The SophiaTX team was forced to delay its initial coin offering (ICO) due to congestion. The reason behind its explosion is that it is much simpler to play a game where you mint, breed and sell digital kittens rather than understanding the crypto-economic implications of an automated public market maker.

Due to this ease of use, such an eclectic group of celebrities have already entered this ecosystem in droves. It will be ironic if blockchain technology gains mainstream adoption due to the only property that prevents NFT from being a currency: non-fungibility.

The bubble question: is the NFT boom a tulip mania?

Many investors view the current NFT marker as a classic bubble. There may be parallels to the crypto market of 2017, with heavy speculation dictating the flow of the market. During the 2017 bubble, the cryptocurrency market was flooded with useless projects with absolutely no foundation and brought no profit. The only reason they existed was to get lucky in their own million dollar ICOs. Eventually the market went through a major correction and just got rid of all these poor projects, with only the good ones surviving and thriving.

Perhaps the NFT market will go through a similar period of wild speculation as everyone tries to jump on the proverbial gravy train. However, if the bubble bursts, it will be intriguing to see how digital artists will react.

According to a popular infographic shared by “Potato Head”, the current state of the crypto industry is similar to that of a pyramid scheme.

Sharing this excellent and informative infographic made by @cabeza_patata, you can find the original publication in his… https://t.co/QSPjxHA1IN – Kim Parker (@thatkimparker)

One thing in particular they noticed is that there are no genuine art collectors in the NFT world at the moment. Collectors are people who acquire art to appreciate its artistic value. They have no interest in reselling the works of art. However, in the NFT world, art is used primarily like any other asset.

According to them, NFTs fulfill several key requirements of a pyramid scheme as described in the US Securities and Exchange Commission .

There is no genuine product as digital art was freely available online. There are promises of high returns in a short period of time. There is the promise of passive money. You must make a purchase as you must pay to display your artwork.

While this makes some valid points, there are some controversial points, especially the first point. The idea of ​​”digital property” is still in its infancy, so it can be difficult for everyone to understand. Leveraging NFT technology turns these pieces of digital art into real products, where ownership can be transferred between the parties.

NFTs can make blockchain technology synonymous with everyday life. However, we will have to wait and see how the NFT market performs after the initial hype has subsided to see if they are worth it or not.

___

