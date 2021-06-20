Are new reinforcements coming to EXATLON 5 USA?

Telemundo Ana Parra is part of Team Contendientes.

The fifth season of Exatlon United States has been one that has not stopped surprising the audience, and it is that with innumerable injuries, expelled athletes, others suspended, unusual competitions and more than a million dollars in prizes, which has happened in The fifth installment of “the fiercest competition on the planet” has everyone impressed and apparently, the surprises will still continue for week 22 of the competition, which would begin on June 22 and where new reinforcements are expected to arrive.

This information was revealed by the YouTube portal for fans, VideosTop, which constantly shares relevant and verified information about Exatlon United States and, of course, fans have not stopped speaking out with all kinds of comments, as they consider that the competition has already been extended enough, and they see no reason to include reinforcements at this point in the game, where new athletes would come to the challenges rested, while there are others who continue from the beginning and logically the level of performance would not be the same.

The reinforcements: Unfair incorporations

The last batch of reinforcements was less than a month ago, when Jorge Hugo Giraldo and Dania Aguillón were joined by the Famosos and Andoni García and Wilmarie Negrón by the Contendientes. There was not much explanation about this incorporation, beyond the unofficial ones provided by different fan sites and comments on social networks, which they assure would have been to promote the Contestants, who were at a critical moment where they did not see light, Exatlon States United was a totally unequal competition and that’s why these athletes arrived.

The fans did not take long to comment on this, qualifying this sum to the teams as “unfair”, since there would already be other athletes who from the beginning are competing to achieve victory and they should be the ones who compete with the last prize.

In the video that we share above, from the VideosTop portal, they assure that “big changes” arrive in week 22, where four new athletes would join the competition, in fact the presenter assures that this would be something never seen because at this time the competition would indeed be well advanced and neither team would need a boost, so the only reason would be to extend the competition longer.

The comments of the followers have not been long in coming, mostly negative that condemn this new alleged incorporation that would begin with female reinforcements and later on the gentlemen would join.

“They bring new reinforcements so that the oldest ones eliminate each other because the new reinforcements cannot go to elimination the first weeks. Let this season come to an end, which has been a total chaos and disappointment. ” It is the opinion of a fan very upset by this supposed new batch of reinforcements, calling the fifth season of Exatlon United States, “a total disappointment.”

This other follower touches on the point we discussed above: “It is a lack of respect for the athletes who are there from the beginning, the new ones come fresh and earn what corresponds to those who have sacrificed from day one.” Here it makes it clear that the new ones would arrive rested, while there are athletes who started in the competition that has already been around for 6 months.

It remains to wait for week 22 to begin and see if indeed, the new reinforcements would be about to arrive at Exatlon United States.

