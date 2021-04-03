Are Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell Still Dating After ‘Bachelor’?

It would be a huge understatement to say that a LOT has gone down in the weeks leading up to the finale of The Bachelor. To sum it all up in a neat lil bow, Matt James’s season was off to a great start … until pics of contestant Rachael Kirkconnell attending an antebellum, Old South – themed plantation party in 2018 — which, to be clear, completely glorifies racism — hit the web. Host Chris Harrison defended Rachael’s past actions in an interview with Rachel Lindsay, and Bachelor Nation was pissed. Then Rachael won Matt’s season. The fans now want to know: Is Matt still dating Rachael?

🚨 WARNING: There are major spoilers ahead, so if you believe ignorance is truly bliss, click away before the ending of Matt’s season is ruined for you! 🚨

Reality Steve reported that Rachael was the winner of Matt’s season, but after her racism controversy caused such an uproar and prompted Matt to write a statement, their relationship status was in need of clarification. Reality Steve hopped on Twitter to address if Matt and Rachael were still together and wrote, “Not that Matt’s statement wasn’t pretty clear itself, but I can confirm that Matt and Rachael have broken up.”

The Bachelor Nation tea-spilling extraordinaire also added, “Watching these last few episodes is just gonna be … weird. Nothing about any of these storylines are relevant anymore, knowing what we know now, ”which … fair.

As a refresher, Matt said in his statement that the past few weeks have been some of the “most challenging” of his life. He also said wanted to address the “troubling information that has come to light since we wrapped filming, including the incredibly disappointing photos of Rachael Kirkconnell and the interview between Rachel Lindsay and Chris Harrison.”

Matt explained that he learned about these concerning events in real time, which was “devastating and heartbreaking,” and added that, “Chris’s failure to receive and understand the emotional labor that my friend Rachel Lindsay was taking on by graciously and patiently explaining the racist history of the antebellum South, a painful history that every American should understand intimately, was troubling and painful to watch. As Black people and allies immediately knew and understood, it was a clear reflection of a much larger issue that The Bachelor franchise has fallen short on addressing adequately for years. “

So … will Matt ask out one of his runner-up contestants? Only time will tell. ¯ _ (ツ) _ / ¯

