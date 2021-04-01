Are Jennifer López and Alex Rodríguez still together?

Getty Everything you need to know about the relationship between Jennifer López and Alex Rodríguez.

Earlier this week, Jennifer López and Alex Rodríguez published their first photo together on the Instagram platform after rumors of an alleged separation, which shows that they are still together as a couple.

However, it is clear that the message did not reach all of his fans. A series of comments on the Instagram post said things like, “Didn’t they break up?” and “I thought they had separated.”

Why does everyone think that? What is the update? Are they together or not?

Rumors of separation emerged three weeks ago

Three weeks ago, Page Six reported that the celebrity duo had parted ways and canceled their engagement.

At the time, Page Six wrote that Alex Rodriguez was enjoying some time relaxing on a yacht and Lopez was in the Caribbean filming a movie.

A source shared with the media: “He is now in Miami preparing for the baseball season and she is filming her movie in the Dominican Republic.”

News of the couple’s inaccurate break-up came immediately after it became known that Alex Rodriguez had allegedly been FaceTimeing “Southern Charm” reality star Madison LeCroy.

As reported in a Heavy article, with information from Page Six, the two “decided to separate after the former Yankee was linked to Madison LeCroy.” The website emphasized: “The Madison LeCroy scandal was the reason that Rodríguez and López finally parted ways. There were already problems, but Jennifer recently felt embarrassed. “

Together

Shortly after the couple’s breakup took over social media, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez issued a joint statement to TMZ that stated: “All reports are inaccurate. We are working on some things ”. They also made it clear that there was “no third party involved.”

US Weekly later noted that shortly after her statement was released, Lopez uploaded a video to TikTok showing media headlines about her breakup and then a clip of her saying, “You’re stupid.”

The portrait on Rodríguez’s Instagram is the first photograph the couple have taken together after ending rumors of an alleged separation.

In the post, the former MLB player wrote: “Jennifer and I are very excited to announce that we have joined forces with Goli Nutrition. They have revolutionized the health and wellness industry with their innovative, delicious and nutritious gummies. “

On March 17, The Daily Mail published photographs of the couple kissing in the Dominican Republic, confirming in this way that they were closer together than ever.

US Weekly wrote: “The singer, 51, and the retired baseball player, 45, were seen kissing in the Dominican Republic in photos published by the Daily Mail on Wednesday, March 17. She was outside in a white coat and seemed to be excited when he approached her in a white polo outfit, gray pants, white athletic shoes, a navy blue bucket hat, and a face mask. Rodríguez, at one point, knelt to bring his lips together with López’s. “

So far, the couple have been together for four years. They got engaged in 2019 with a 15-carat emerald cut ring, but had to delay their wedding twice as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

