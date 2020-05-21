With the coronavirus pandemic and people’s fear of getting it, many have turned to wearing gloves as personal prevention measures when going outside. However, the use of gloves is not recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The infectious pediatric doctor María Mercedes Somarriba, from the Vivian Pellas hospital and member of the Multidisciplinary Scientific Committee, assures that the gloves are only indicated when working with patients in hospitals. “As a doctor they are recommended to be used when you are treating patients in all hospital movements,” he says.

And it is for her to use gloves as a personal protection measure makes the individual feel a false security that makes them neglect the hygiene of hand washing. “People walk with the glove as if it were their hand, they touch everything, and then they can touch their clothes or their face automatically and they would be infected themselves, so their use is not recommended,” says the specialist, adding that “the glove can be a vehicle for the coronavirus and bacteria.”

A pair of gloves for each client

Dr. Somarriba says that when a person works in customer service, for example, a cashier in a supermarket or restaurant, the person should change their gloves for each customer served, wash their hands and put on new ones.

«The cashiers, wearing gloves, I don’t know they are doing hand hygiene frequently, so those gloves must be contaminated. If you cannot change your gloves for each pass of products, the easiest thing is to use alcohol gel or wash your hands with soap and water if they are very dirty and then return to the box, “he says.

For this reason, specialists recommend hand hygiene frequently, since with gloves on, they touch all the products of a client and then those of other clients, and it is not known if the person who is buying has the virus and there leaves the other person’s products infected, and so goes the chain.

Likewise, he states that those who go out with gloves to run errands and touch different surfaces and then get on their vehicle, contaminate the car with everything they touched with the gloves.

«I repeat that for international organizations gloves are not a form of prevention in public places, they are only recommended in hospital areas, health centers or in special cases such as cleaning an area or caring for a sick person, but other than that it is recommended, “he says.

Somarriba says that to use gloves there is a protocol for putting on and taking them off, and that he recommends disposing of them not in a common garbage dump but in a special place, where it is known to be a contaminated material. “They must be disposed of in a safe place or be destroyed because anyone can pick them up from the garbage and reuse them, so like used masks they must be better destroyed.”

When to wear gloves?

The CDC, like Somarriba, say that when you run errands you don’t need to wear gloves. Instead, daily preventive measures must be practiced such as maintaining social distance, from one to two meters per person, washing hands with soap and water for 20 seconds, using alcohol and a mask.

During a routine of cleaning and disinfecting your home, it is recommended to use gloves when using a product that recommends it on its precautionary label. After cleaning you should remove them and wash your hands.

When it comes to caring for a sick person, it is done to give them their medicines or to clean and disinfect the area around them, as well as other surfaces that can be touched frequently at home.

“Wearing gloves in situations other than those described, for example, when pushing a shopping cart or using an ATM, does not necessarily protect you from the Covid-19 and may cause the spread of germs. The best way to protect yourself from germs when you do paperwork or shopping or when you go out is to wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds as a routine, or use hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol, “says the CDC through the National Center for Vaccination and Respiratory Diseases (NCIRD).

