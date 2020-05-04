The Royal Spanish Language Academy defines the word “Sport” as a “physical activity, carried out as a game or competition, the practice of which involves training and being subject to rules”, adding that it may be: “recreation, hobby, pleasure, fun or exercise physical, usually outdoors. ”

Under this premise, is there the possibility of doing some sport sitting in a chair, in front of a screen and with a controller in your hands? Currently, the answer is yes, and in times of pandemic due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, the possibility of doing a sport, just by moving your fingers, from home is even more visible. ESports (word derived from the English Electronic Sports) or Electronic Sports, are simply the way in which technology gives humans the possibility of doing something that is in their own instinct: compete.





CONTROVERSY

The video game industry “exploded” globally from the 1980s, when arcade rooms or “little machines” became very popular, but above all, with the commercialization of the first consoles, in which gamers They could transfer the experience of electronic games to their own homes. The first playable titles recreated on the screen, sports activities such as ping pong or baseball, but it was not long before games of football, basketball, bowling, billiards, soccer, even athletics, among others, were developed.

When the popularity of the consoles began, parents bought them for their children, considering such pieces of technology “toys”, but they did not take long complaints from some sectors, who considered that video games contributed to the sedentary lifestyle of the little ones, who They chose to stay home to play, instead of going out to the streets or the courts and exercising with traditional sports. Whole generations, grew up competing against their family and friends through video games and today have grown, to stop seeing consoles as a toy and consider them an essential part of their entertainment, but where is the possibility that a video game could be really a sport?





POPULARITY

As video games are an essential part of popular culture in the late 20th and early 21st centuries, today its popularity is overwhelming worldwide; As examples, close to 300 million people on the planet practice or are eSports fans and the final of the League of Legends video game of the year 2019, had a global audience of 36 million viewers, surpassing the NBA Finals. While some people argue that moving your fingers to manipulate a control cannot be considered a sport, many others argue that the fact of long-standing mental skill and preparation, which implies “being good” for a video game, can be compared to preparing for the great athletes who compete in the Olympic Games.

In Mexico it could be difficult to conceive, but worldwide there are video gamers who prepare with coaches, analysts, sports psychologists and even nutritionists, to help them in the arduous preparation towards sitting in front of the monitor, performing routines with specific exercises, even in the Gym. Above all, in older generations the stereotype that video gamers have antisocial behaviors persists, however, studies affirm that players and even fans of this type of competition tend to try harder than average in their academic preparation, occupy good positions Working, they marry in a higher percentage than other sectors of the population and the most impressive: professional “gamers” reach levels of fame and income, similar to traditional athletes.





PANDEMIC

With global social confinement, eSports media exposure has grown exponentially, with virtual tournaments in soccer, basketball, baseball and many other sports being played on the field that only exists on screen. The clearest example is in the eLiga MX, where professional footballers demonstrate their skill in the FIFA20 title on the PlayStation 4 console, the best-selling soccer game globally and which is developed by EA Sports, in charge of making official titles for the NBA, NHL and NFL, having millionaire contracts with all the leagues, as well as with FIFA itself for the development of the game of the World Cup of soccer.

The opportunity to exercise from the living room or from their own room, gives gamers the possibility of not stopping in their practice during this confinement caused by the health emergency, which has even benefited the “gamer” industry. ESports are not limited to sports titles like FIFA, Madden NFL Football or MLB The Show, they also include games like League of Legends, Counter Strike or the mega popular Fortnite, whose best players have a worldwide fame that exceeds millions of followers on social networks.

Perhaps the most valuable thing about video games is that you can go from the “challenge” between friends, who today have the possibility of being carried out remotely, thanks to the internet, to the professionalism of a dedicated player, who can do his hobby, his way of earning a living.

What does a video game have to be considered eSport?

– Allow direct confrontation between two or more participants.

-The players compete on equal terms, the victory is determined exclusively by the skills of each of them.

– Have professional or amateur leagues regulated by an organization.

– Enjoy popularity in terms of number of players around the world.

– Promote the desire to excel.

