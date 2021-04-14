Are electric cars better for the planet?

Various theories

On the other hand, a study published in the journal Environmental Science and Technology, Colin Sheppard, a researcher at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (California, United States) concluded that, in the long term, electric vehicles were better for the environment. To carry out this research, the scientists analyzed what could be the energy, structure and emissions implications if all the cars in the world were electric.

In this way, they were able to calculate that if all the cars in the United States were electric, the greenhouse gases would be reduced to 46% per year in the country. This reduction could also be increased if they were charged in a controlled way, that is, taking advantage of the hours when electricity is cheaper. For example, electricity at night is often cheaper than during the day. Therefore, if all private cars were loaded in this way, the savings in emissions could amount to 49% per year, as the research concludes.

In short, electric cars can be better for the environment depending on each country and, above all, where the electricity comes from to charge the batteries of the vehicles. Thus, it is essential that countries invest in renewable energies to avoid carbon emissions and curbing climate change.