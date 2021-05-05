Are dogs smart? Experts explain how

The human being is a rational animal, according to Aristotle. Could it be that this classic definition also applies to dogs? From a certain point of view, it can be said that they have understanding, according to two experts interviewed by Tec Review.

What kind of intelligence do dogs have?

Fausto Reyes Delgado, medical director of the UNAM-Banfield veterinary hospital, located in Mexico City, affirms that dogs have three types of intelligence.

Instinctive intelligence Adaptive Functional and obedience intelligence

Dogs have, first of all, instinctive intelligence which is of the innate type, that is, it is brought from birth and can be perfected with training. It is the base of activities such as guarding, searching, hunting and herding.

Second is the adaptive intelligence, which allows the dog to solve practical problems such as finding a place to shelter from the rain.

Finally, there is functional or obedience intelligence, which is related to adaptive intelligence because the dog learns by itself, but with the help of humans.

So are dogs smart?

“It has been shown that some dogs can handle up to 1,000 words with which they can perform certain activities; primates such as chimpanzee or gorilla do so with approximately 500; and the dolphins, related animals with great intelligence, they only do it with 40. This makes a big difference between species; however, human beings are more intelligent, ”says Reyes Delgado.

This point of view is shared by Iker Asteinza, director of Animal Home, a pet hospital located in the country’s capital.

He says that even dogs can make decisions when faced with life’s dilemmas.

“That’s why there are videos in which the dogs are waiting for the traffic light to turn green to cross the street, because they learn it after several repetitions in which they see people passing by when the green light turns on,” he says.

Also that intelligence, according to Asteinza, allows dogs to survive in the wild amid predators and work as a team. So they know when one is weaker than the other and then they try to protect the little ones in the herds.

“I am convinced that dogs think”, affirms the director of Animal Home, who at the same time recognizes that this canine thought in certain aspects is inferior to that of human beings.