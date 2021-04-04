Are CVs and Walgreens open this Easter Sunday?

Getty Images CVs and Walgreens

Happy Easter 2021! If you want to go grocery shopping today or need to buy some medicine, you might be wondering if CVS or Walgreens will open today on Easter day. We have good news for you: both stores are expected to be open on Easter Sunday. However, there could be some variation in opening hours from store to store, so you may want to contact your local store before heading out.

All Walgreens stores will be open for Easter

A Walgreens representative confirmed with Heavy that all Walgreens locations are expected to be open by Easter. They said, “All of your stores will be open during normal business hours.”

Click here to find a Walgreens location near you and find out their exact hours for Easter 2021.

If you’re stopping by, Walgreens has a number of Easter specials and Easter-themed items available, including candy, Easter basket essentials, and giveaways. You can visit the Walgreens website here for a complete list.

These are some of the special articles that the Walgreens representative shared with Heavy:

Specialty treats include Starburst Easter Jellybeans (2 for $ 5), Reese’s Easter White Peanut Butter Egg (4 for $ 3), and Cadbury Mini Eggs (2 for $ 3.50).

The essential elements of the Easter basket include the following specialties:

• Gold Glitter Egg Decorating Kit – 2.99

• Megatoys Easter Basket – $ 15.99

• Disney Mickey Plastic Easter Bucket – $ 5.99 (Buy one, get another 50% off)

Gifts and pre-made baskets for sale include:

• Crayola Super Tips Washable Markers – $ 5.99

• Melissa & Doug Rainbow Mini Scratch Art – $ 7.99

• Classic Lego Bricks – $ 9.99

• Megatoys Batman Easter Basket – $ 24.99

• Megatoys Transformers Easter Basket – $ 24.99

To find out how you can get a COVID-19 vaccine at Walgreens, visit Right Now’s story here.

CVS stores usually open at Easter

CVS stores are usually open on Easter Sunday, but hours may vary from store to store. Therefore, you may want to check with your local store before heading over. CVS Weekly Announcement Notes: “Most stores are open on Easter Day. The hours of the pharmacy can vary ”. So in other words, there may be a few stores that choose to close, but most will be open.

To locate a CVS Pharmacy store near you or confirm hours of operation, visit CVS.com/stores.

If you don’t want to buy from the store, there are also delivery options available in many places.

CVS will have a number of specials starting on Easter Sunday and running throughout the week. They include (at participating cardholder locations) buy one get one free options on select vitamins, $ 10 ExtraBucks rewards when you spend $ 40 on specific products, Buy 1 Get 1 50% off specific Ghiradelli and Lindt products, Buy 2 get the third free on certain soft drink products, discounts on wine and beer, discounts on certain brands of coffee,

CVS clients are encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines. To learn more about how CVS Health is responding to the pandemic, you can visit the CVS Health COVID-19 Resource Center.

You can view CVS’s weekly announcement here.

To find out how you can get a COVID-19 vaccine at CVS, visit the Right Now news here.

