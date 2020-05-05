A music festival can gather 50,000 people in the same venue. Only sporting events reach that number. But soccer is financed with money from televisions, so matches will be played behind closed doors. Passion will be lacking, but some economic stability is maintained. The same does not happen with concerts, which are profitable with the money from the tickets. There are no televisions there. And professionals from the sector have already announced it: “We will be the last to leave”. They are hitting.

Prominent players in this industry offer these answers, with the information that is currently available and with the measures that the Government has established to deal with the arrival of the “new normal”. These are the five burning questions:

1. Why do some festivals or concerts not announce the suspension when it seems clear that they will not be held?

Considering the messages that come from the Administrations – both political and health – it seems unlikely that the festivals and concerts of thousands of people this summer can be held. However, there are those who still resist announcing the suspension or postponement. After the Council of Ministers on May 5, the Minister of Culture, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes, was asked about this issue. His answer did not clarify much: “We will have to wait in what has to do with the possibilities of holding music festivals, but it will always be done as we have done from minute one: following the criteria of health, science and prudence . Within the de-escalation in the different phases we have thought of all the cultural sectors and areas. They are all there. But it is true that this lasts until the end of June and the summer festivals remain, ”” Uribes said during the press conference after the Council of Ministers.

Does anyone hope that Extremoduro will start its long-awaited farewell tour on May 15 in Valencia? The group keeps the date. Like the Mad Cool festival (Madrid, July 8-11), although its main headliner, Taylor Swift, reported days ago that it will not be; or BBK Live (July 9 to 11 in Bilbao) or the FIB (from July 16 to 19 in Benicàssim), among others. Even the web allows you to buy tickets. The reason was offered in a statement with metal honesty by another festival, Resurrection Fest (July 1-4 in Viveiro, Lugo), which this year was facing its 15th anniversary with Judas Priest as stars: “Why don’t we already make the decision to postpone the festival? This is an event that involves handling hundreds of contracts with gangs, suppliers, sponsors, etc., that we cannot unilaterally break. This requires a force majeure clause, something that can only be established by the Government. This has already been done in many countries in Europe, but not yet here, and we all have to wait for it to happen. This situation is really difficult for an independent festival such as the Resurrection Fest, since unfortunately in Spain there is no type of insurance that covers a global crisis due to an epidemic like this and the losses caused by the non-realization of the event, which must be assume, they are huge ”. It is more beneficial to have the festival canceled than to cancel it yourself. Therein lies the key: the organizers are waiting for the government to apply the exception of “force majeure” to access tax benefits, be free to negotiate contracts and even return tickets. And here we enter the next question …

2. Will I get my money back if the concert or festival is finally suspended or postponed?

The answer is yes. In fact, there are many concerts that have been canceled and are already giving back the money. But, of course, first you have to announce that you are not going to celebrate. What the organizers are trying to do is get the government to give them the green light to make that refund more flexible. This is stated by Patricia Gabeiras, general director of FMA, Association of Music Festivals, which groups 50 musical samples, including the most important: “The measures that the FMA is demanding from the Ministry of Culture involve a revision of the acquisition contract , but they are considered necessary to maintain the rights of the consumer and the survival options of the sector. The available options would be expanded in such a way that the public could decide to either keep their ticket for the new date of the event, or enjoy at some later time exchanging it for another show or festival when possible by creating a voucher. redeemable. When neither of the two options is possible, the consumer can always claim a refund of the amount paid and that it be enforceable within a period of up to 18 months from the announcement of the cancellation ”. According to the association’s calculations, this year and a half is key for the festivals to rearm themselves economically. The objective is to avoid returning the money all at once, “which would be a debacle for the sector.” The FMA assures that the measures demanding the Government have already been adopted in Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Italy or Portugal. From Esmúsica, the Spanish Music Federation, where the Spanish promoters are integrated, they shorten this period: “Returns would be made at the latest in December 2020.”

3. Are concerts with a third of the capacity viable?

The phases of the de-escalation are already underway, but the nuances are missing, which are extremely important to program, if it can be held, a musical show. At the moment, what the Ministry of Culture and Sport has spread is that in phase 3 (June 8) they will be able to reopen “the music rooms” with a capacity limit of one-third. In addition, “cultural acts and shows” will be allowed both indoors and outdoors, with strict reductions in audience, which will soften as time goes by. The artist Manuel Carrasco asked by this newspaper about the capacity restrictions, replies: “I see it difficult. Very difficult. Containing a large mass in one place is very difficult. ” Carrasco starts his tour on June 5 in Bilbao and ends on September 19 at La Cartuja in Seville, where he has already sold out 70,000 tickets. At the moment it has not moved any date. The director of the Mad Cool festival, Javier Arnaiz, does not see it feasible either: “Economically it would not be viable or sustainable to have a reduction in capacity.” What about small shops? The Platform for Concert Halls, which represents almost 300 rooms throughout Spain, responds: “The proposed reduction in capacity is unfeasible and condemns the sector to bankruptcy. Due to the difficulty of the musicians in offering the shows guaranteeing the social distance and due to the economic infeasibility, since a concert begins to be viable after exceeding 80% of the space’s capacity ”. They request the following: “That the measures for the reincorporation of the different activities to normality follow parameters of coherence and are applied in all areas where there are large concentrations of public (means of transport, shopping centers…) and not in a manner exclusive in the exhibition of cultural activities ”. Paco López, Attraction director, 30 years of manager and now representative of groups such as Leiva, Sidecars or Reincidents, is clear: “I don’t see any possibility for him. The same is true for popular festivals, classical music or jazz, where seats can be set up and the distance can be kept, but not for pop and rock concerts. Also, it would not be profitable. From 70% of the capacity it begins to compensate. With a third it is impossible. I could put the ticket to see Sidecars at 80 euros instead of 30, but I don’t think young people pay these prices ”. López, however, is optimistic and hopes that in August “things can be done.” And he launches a petition: “Common sense tells me that if thousands of people can go to the beach or to a shopping center, concerts can also be held, always with sanitary measures as a priority.” At the moment and with the private initiative practically paralyzed, it remains to be seen whether the public initiative will offer shows with the announced restrictions.

4. Is there a festival or concert that you have already announced that continues to reduce capacity?

Yes, the Heineken Jazzaldia (former San Sebastián Jazz Festival). “There will be a reduced edition in number of concerts, and a reduced number, and a lot, in capacity. But we will try to maintain its main hallmark: Plaza de la Trinidad. This will be an edition dedicated to the local public, which will program artists mainly local and that, of course, will observe with exquisite care the rules and regulations to safeguard public health, ”announce from the festival, which will present the new program in late June (the exhibition is held from July 22 to 26) And another novelty that buyers will appreciate: “The tickets purchased so far will be canceled, and their amount returned during the month of May.”

5. What would a festival be like in times of the coronavirus?

Some festivals are beginning to prepare for what may be a few years under restrictive capacity measures. The fastest have been the Montgorock Xábia Festival, which takes place in Jávea and they have already devised a formula to move forward. Attendees would go through a series of controls, where their body temperature would be taken. The site would be divided into a series of 150-meter boxes where only 50 people will be able to access, thus ensuring distance. Everything is an initial plan with many questions in the air. The festival, which was to be held in May, has been postponed to September 25 and 26. They are announced: Leiva, Wolfmother, Derby Motoreta’s Burrito Kachimba or Maika Makorvski. The Madrid WiZink Center is also studying measures to deal with the situation without stopping activity. This place is the fourth in the world in number of activities (the first is Madison Square Garden in New York). “We are confident of recovering normality in the autumn,” Manuel Saucedo, CEO of Impulsa Eventos, the company that manages the venue, told Europa Press. How. With disinfection measures and parceling the premises. Information has already been requested on disinfectant booths that “would be placed on all doors” and they are studying how to position people if the capacity is left in a third. The WiZink Center can accommodate up to 15,000 people, but supports smaller formats. In this sense, Kike Canive, manager of Red Baron, is in favor of studying him. The rock group plans to say goodbye to the stage on December 30 at the WiZink Center with a big party with invited international musicians. “If the option is to do it with the reduced capacity and we see it viable, of course we will play. But it will be necessary to guarantee the safety of people and musicians ”, Canive points out.

