Are Chills Without Fever a Symptom of COVID-19?

Chills (tremors) are caused by the rapid alteration between contractions and relaxation of the muscles. These muscle contractions are one way your body tries to warm up when you are cold. In many cases, the chills are related to fever since they occur before the change in body temperature, but in other cases, they occur without increasing the temperature. Between the Covid-19 symptoms chills and fever are found, but rarely chills without fever. These types of chills have other causes. However, it is necessary to know what the main symptoms of Covid-19 are to identify the disease.

Before an episode of fever, there are usually chills. Photo: Shutterstock.

Symptoms of Covid-19

In an infected person, symptoms can take 2 to 14 days to appear. Incubation, on average, can be 5 to 6 days.

At an early stage, symptoms may be mild and they can get complicated as the days go by. That is why you have to pay attention to their manifestation. Among them are:

Muscle pain. Headache. Sore throat. Chills Fever Loss of taste and smell.

Keep in mind that the symptoms are presented together, and that others may appear as the disease progresses. The most serious symptoms are:

Difficulty breathing. Dry cough.

Other symptoms that may appear alongside these are:

The chills By themselves they do not represent a determining symptom of the disease. If they are presented at the same time as others, then the necessary measures must be taken to avoid complications and that more people become infected.

What causes chills without fever

There are several factors ranging from environmental to hormonal that cause chills. One of them has to do with the cold.

Thus, it is a reaction where a rapid alteration between muscle contractions and relaxation. This reaction is like a warning from the body. When you get warm, the chill stops.

Performing sports activities in extreme conditions could also cause the body to react with chills. The reaction occurs due to several factors: heat, lack of hydration; but the same reaction occurs when sports practice is carried out in a very cold climate.

Hypothyroidism and hypoglycemia

When the thyroid gland does not produce enough hormones needed to regulate metabolism and other essential aspects of the body, there may be an increase in sensitivity to cold, causing chills.

In the case of hypoglycemia, it occurs when blood sugar levels drop. It is very common for diabetics to feel chills when their blood sugar is low. In both cases, medication is necessary to avoid complications.

Eating disorders

When there is a deficiency of minerals and essential nutrients the body reacts with chills. Food is important for the body to generate the necessary energy it needs.

If necessary, it would be good to go to a nutritionist to do a thorough evaluation and recommend the foods or supplements that the body needs.

In short, the chill alone and the chill without fever are not symptoms of Covid-19. However, you have to be attentive to the symptoms to receive treatment in time and thus avoid the complications that this disease produces.

You may also like:

The most common symptoms of COVID-19 appear in this order.

3 Gastrointestinal Symptoms That May Be Signs of COVID-19 in US Children