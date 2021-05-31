Getty Images Chase Bank

Memorial Day or Memorial Day, is a patriotic celebration of the United States that honors all the men and women members of its armed forces who died during all the wars in which the country has participated. Every year, it is celebrated on the last Monday in May, and although it is known as the unofficial start of summer, Memorial Day is also a recognized federal holiday throughout the United States. That said, Memorial Day will be this Monday, May 31.

Are banks open on Memorial Day 2021?

If you are needing to carry out a banking operation at your bank branch, unfortunately this Monday, May 31, you will not be able to manage it. According to Banks.org. Almost all major banking institutions and credit unions are closed on Memorial Day in 2021.

But if you need to carry out operations at ATMs or through the applications and online portals of your bank, in this case, you can do it without any problem. In the same way, you can make any deposit on Memorial Day, but keep in mind that it is not considered a business day and that the transaction will not be effective until the next day. The same goes for bank transfers, which require the help of a bank employee.

Similarly, keep in mind that it is important to call your local branch in advance if you anticipate the need to go directly there and speak to a bank employee on the federal holiday.

Most of the banks will be closed.

In the financial world, Memorial Day is a holiday for the Federal Reserve System, Nasdaq, the New York Stock Exchange, and most banks. You should expect the following banks to be closed on Memorial Day:

– Ameris Bank

– Bank of America

– Bank of Hawaii

– BB&T

– BBVA

– California Bank & Trust

– Capital one

– Chase

– Chemical Bank

– Citibank

– Citizens Bank

– Columbia Bank

– Dime Community Bank

– Dollar Bank

– ESSA Bank & Trust

– F&M Bank

– Farmers & Merchants Bank

– FirstBank

– First Citizens Bank

– First Commonwealth Bank

– First Merchants Bank

– Great Western Bank

– KeyBank

– Kitsap Bank

– M&T Bank

– Merchants & Marine Bank

– NBT Bank

– Peoples Bank

– PNC Bank

– Regions

– Santander Bank

– SunTrust

– TCF Bank

– TD Bank

– UBank

– UMB

– US Bank

– Wells Fargo

– Westfield Bank

– WSFS Bank

– Zions Bank

What other holidays in 2021 will banks be closed?

The Federal Reserve System recognizes the following dates as the next federal holidays of the year:

– July 4 – Independence Day

– September 2 – Labor Day

– October 14 – Columbus Day

– November 11 – Veterans Day

– November 28 – Thanksgiving Day

– December 25 – Christmas Day

Is Memorial Day a Federal Holiday?

Yes. Memorial Day is the fourth federal and state holiday of the year. It is one of several holidays whose date changes each year in accordance with the Uniform Monday Holiday Law. Others include Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents’ Day, Columbus Day, Labor Day, and Veterans Day.

