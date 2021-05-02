Are all headphones bothering you? Tricks to make your helmets more comfortable | Technology

We use them mainly with the mobile, but today the convenience of wireless headphones has managed to match them with types of devices: tablets, consoles, televisions, computers, smart speakers …

They are very practical and we love them, because they give us privacy, isolate us from the environment when we need it, and prevent us from disturbing others when we listen to music with the volume turned up. But they have a problem: most of the models are one size fits all, and instead there are millions of different heads.

We have all ever been bothered by helmets, but there are people who are especially sensitive. Pressure on the head, discomfort in the auditory pinna, sweating, itching … There are several causes that affect, and that produce different negative effects.

It is very frustrating to buy good helmets that are worth 200 or 300 euros, and then see that They squeeze you, leave a mark, or make your ears too hot.

Before returning, please try these tips and tricks if your headphones bother you.

The discomfort of helmets

My hair or ears itch

You may have noticed that after wearing headphones for a long time, your hair, ears, or neck start to itch.

It is quite rare for this to happen, because headphones are often made from hypoallergenic materials that reduce the chance of an allergic reaction.

But if the helmets are of poor quality, it’s hot and you sweat, these reactions can occur.

There is little we can do here, as it is a spontaneous reaction of our body. You can reduce the effects if you wipe your sweat when it appears, and you take off your helmets and you ventilate the contact area every 15 to 20 minutes.

But the most sensible thing to do is change headphones and look for others that do not generate these adverse effects.

The pads give me heat!

A very common problem suffered by many people is that the ear pads that come with the headphones produce a lot of heat.

Some are made of viscoelastic material that conforms perfectly to the shape of each ear, to isolate noise and create better bass, but in return they give a lot of heat.

I know a person who before listening to music put the ear pads in the fridge (only in summer) to refresh them, but it is not a very orthodox solution, and its effect does not last long.

Is more rational change the ear pads for others made of breathable and lightweight material, like velvet.

At Amazon you will find dozens of refills of all materials and sizes. Start by looking for ones that are compatible with your model of headphones. If you can’t find them, measure their diameter and look for pads of that size.

The pads are very hard

Another fairly common annoyance has to do with the hardness of the headphones. It is inevitable that they tighten, to prevent noise from entering, that others hear you, and that the bass is lost. But not so much that you feel pain.

If this happens, the first option is arching the headband or headband outward, to open them a little and not fit so much. But be careful with this, because if you force the band too much it can break or lose its shape, and it will no longer fit your head.

Another solution is change the pads for softer ones. Look for replacement velvet or memory foam ear cushions, which conform to the shape of your ear without being too tight.

You will surely lose insulation and bass, but you will gain in comfort.

My ears don’t fit!

It may happen that you have big ears, or that you buy helmets with small pads, and ears stick out, or they don’t fit inside.

One trick is to buy a cheap pad and cut the foam sliced, obtaining a kind of foam onion ring that you can insert inside the earphone, under the base of the pad. This will lift it up a bit, leaving more room for your ear to fit.

It cannot be done with all models, because in some the foam of the pad is stuck and nothing can be put under it, but to test …

The glasses problem

To listen to music, many people who wear glasses take them off.

But if you have to make a video call, or you like to listen to music while working to relax, the temples of glasses can become torture, when the pads press them against the temple.

Check out the tips above for buying lighter pads, which may help.

Another more radical solution is the one proposed by editor Whitson Gordon of Popular Science: make a cut in the pad in the shape of the rod of the glasses. You charge your headset, but it seems to work. You can test it with a cheap replacement pad.

The diadem marks my head

Depending on the quality of the headphones, the band or headband may be a simple strip of plastic, a strip of leather, or a metal band covered with pads.

Depending on the shape and size of your head, it may squeeze you in a certain place. Luckily, there are several things we can do.

A homemade solution is take a narrow sock, cut it off fingers and use it as a cover for the headband. You will be surprised how well it works, although it is not very aesthetic.

You can also buy a professional headband cover:

On Amazon there are dozens, the Geekria brand is one of the most popular, and it has a great variety.

Finally, you can choose to completely disassemble the helmet, remove the headband that gives you problems and replace it with a strip of leather, foam attached with velcro or glue on the wire itself, etc. It’s risky, but sometimes it works …

The headband is very tight

Another problem related to the previous one, but different, is that the band does not hurt your head, but it does squeeze the ear cushions too tightly.

A trick to give it a bit of self can be seen in the previous photo: put some books together and fit the headband, depending on what you want to open it, but without forcing it too much. Leave it like that for a few days, and try …

You have to be careful with this trick, because it can warp the band too much.

With these tips if headphones bother you, we hope you can get some relief. Lucky!