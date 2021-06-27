Are all cobwebs the same?

No two cobwebs are the same

Although they all look identical, no two cobwebs in the world are exactly alike. Spiders that build orb webs often follow similar patterns. They start with a few threads centered at one point, and subsequently establish a framework to which they go adding a few more threads in between.

Then they create more threads from the center to the frame. These are the so-called radios. At this point, the spider begins to move to the middle and builds what is known as an ‘auxiliary spiral’ from the inside out. Is about a non-sticky structure made of silk.

When that spiral ends, the spider create a new auxiliary spiral (sticky) working towards the center of the frame. Finally, the spider removes the auxiliary coil that had helped it.

Likewise, researchers have been able to observe that weaver spiders (especially those of the genus Uloborus diversus) built similar, but never identical, webs. Even if the environmental conditions they stayed the same day after day.