Are aliens watching us? They identify 2,000 star systems from where they could do it

Earth Transit Zone

That’s how it went. Astronomers have identified 1,715 star systems up to 326 light years distant from Earth (or 100 parsecs), whose hypothetical inhabitants could have seen the Earth cross in front of the Sun at some point in the last 5,000 years. To this must be added another 319 stars that will reach that same position in the next 5,000 years. Those 2,034 stars had or will have “the front row seat to finding Earth as a planet in transit”says Jackie Faherty of the American Museum of Natural History in New York City and a co-author of the study.

It’s more, 75 of the stars are close enough that man-made radio waves have already reached them, and seven of those stars have potentially habitable planets. Of the systems that have been or will be in the Earth’s Transit Zone, seven are known to host exoplanets, some may even be habitable, such as Ross-128, TRAPPIST-1, and Teegarden’s star.

The Ross 128 system, with a red dwarf host star located in the constellation Virgo, is about 11 light years distant and is the second closest system with an Earth-sized exoplanet – its world is about 1.8 times the size of our own. planet.

The Trappist-1 system, located 45 light-years from Earth, it is home to seven transiting Earth-size planets, four of them in that star’s temperate and habitable zone.

The teegarden star it is about 12 light years distant and has at least two potentially habitable planets.

“Our analysis shows that even the closest stars generally spend more than 1,000 years at a vantage point where they can see the Earth’s transit,” Kaltenegger clarifies. “If we assume the opposite is true, that provides a healthy timeline for nominal civilizations to identify Earth as an interesting planet.”