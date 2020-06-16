The concern about the influence of radiation on humans is not new and we can use science to understand it.

5G has been controversial for a long time, but it has returned to the front page due to the tweets that a well-known singer has published, Miguel Bosé, in which he accused Bill Gates of wanting to control the world population. Social networks are a showcase in which anyone can comment on what they want, more would be missing, but we know that this can also be dangerous.

Are 5G antennas harmful? Should I fear the radiation emitted by my mobile phone? I’ve done a little research so that we can reach conclusions in the only valid way possible, reading and understanding the scientific studies about it.

No, nobody is going to control you with a vaccine

The singer’s tweets have provoked all kinds of reactions, and it’s not surprising. You can enter the thread and read them all by yourself, but we make you a summary. According to the singer, the coronavirus, which has killed hundreds of thousands of people around the world – including their own mother – is an invention of governments. Further, Bill Gates aims to control the world population by introducing nanobots and « smart dust » in vaccines.

And once they activate the 5G network, key in this global domain operation, we will be sheep at their mercy and needs. Pedro Sánchez « El Salvador », on behalf of the Government of all Spaniards, has just become an accomplice to this macabre and supremacist plan, as usual without – Miguel Bosé (@BoseOfficial) June 9, 2020

It is nothing new. They are the same as always, saying the same as always. When I read these kinds of statements, I usually think the same, why does the type of person who makes these statements usually conform to a pattern? Governments control us, 5G kills, vaccines cause autism, homeopathy cures cancer and many other nonsense without any scientific evidence. I fully understand that everyone is free to express their opinion, but there are opinions that can do a lot of harm.

Leaving aside “nanobots designed to control us”, there are some questions that do make more sense to ask. Are radiation emitted by antennas and 5G devices harmful to health? Can electromagnetic radiation cause disease? I dealt with the subject when we talked about the smartphones that emitted the most radiation, but I have gone back to investigate to see if I reach the same conclusions.

Can 5G and electromagnetic radiation cause disease?

There has been a lot of talk about the influence of electromagnetic radiation on the human body. It is true, we are surrounded by them, from radio waves to those emitted by our smartphone or computer. Should we be concerned? There is no reason, it is something I already mentioned a few months ago.

We are not dealing with a new topic, Research on the effect of radiation on living beings began more than 80 years ago.. We have many bibliographies to turn to, thousands of studies and dozens of reviews that usually reach the same results. One of them is carried out by the Scientific Advisory Committee on Radiofrequencies and Health (CCARS), one of the highest authorities in the field. His review, which took into account 350 studies, found no evidence that the radiation we are subjected to is harmful. Other reviews, such as the one published in 2016 by the IEEE Microwave Magazine, have obtained identical results.

Study after study, similar resolutions are always reached. A little over two years ago we discussed research conducted by the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS). In it a group of mice had been bombarded for years with the same radiation emitted by a mobile phone. The results were as follows: radiation affected rodents causing the birth of smaller pups –Which later returned to a normal size– and a slight increase in the appearance of tumors.

The problem arises when we do not know how to interpret these results. It is something we already knew, radiation affects living organisms. Does this mean they are dangerous to us? No. Subjecting an animal that weighs just 20 grams to constant radiation for 2 years causes a slight – and I emphasize the fact that it is hardly significant – increased risk of cancer. It cannot be applied to the human being, first because our exposure is not so constant and close, second because the limits to which we can expose ourselves are known and are not exceeded.

WiFi kills plants

There is something I have also heard of on more than one occasion. « Scientists showed that WiFi kills plants ». Of course, I have searched the studio. As reflected in Mashable, this news became relevant after the « research » carried out by high school students in Denmark, which « demonstrated » that the waves emitted by a router withered plants.

The method was very simple, they placed a container with seeds near a router, another in an isolated room. After 12 days, the isolated seeds had grown over the entire surface, while those receiving the waves had germinated with difficulty. Beyond the intelligence and admirable attitude of the students, we must take something into account. I don’t think we can consider his work a scientific study, neither the method is the most appropriate nor the internal and external validity seem sufficient.

I could have stayed there, but since I don’t want anyone to call me partial, I’ve done a little research. A review from 2016 published in the journal Electromagnetic Biology and Medicine, obtained surprising results. After analyzing studies carried out between the years 1996 and 2016, they concluded that 29 different plant species were affected by electromagnetic fields. Furthermore, they showed that plants such as corn, peas, onions, and tomatoes seemed to be especially sensitive. It seems that the students of the Danish institute were not misguided.

But be careful, as in most studies, there is a phrase that is repeated in the conclusions« None of these findings, however, can be directly associated with humans. » Does it ring a bell? We find something similar in practically any study we read. We are not mice, nor are we a tomato plant.

There only seems to be one conclusion

The conclusion we reach, no matter where we look, is the same. Can electromagnetic radiation affect humans? Under certain conditions, yes. Is the radiation to which we are exposed in our day to day sufficient for this? There is no evidence.

We have a lot to know, it is even too early to talk about prolonged exposure to devices such as smartphones, which have not been with us for so long. However, today there is no study to justify a fear of them or technologies such as 5G. And no, although it seems incredible, no « multinational allied with evil » are paying me to write these lines.

