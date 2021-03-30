Ardy and Whip, English double assault

Álvaro ‘Ardy’ Rodríguez (10-3-1, 1 KO) and Sebastián ‘Látigo’ Pérez (12-1-1, 2 KO) They offered a match for the Spanish Super Bantamweight Championship in March 2018. The contest was null and void and is still remembered by the fans and each other. Fate has wanted them to share the ring again this week. It will be on different days and against different opponents, but they are both in London with the same intention: to seize the opportunity. Frank Warren organizes two shows on Friday and Saturday at the Copper Box Arena in the English capital and the two Spaniards dream there.

Friday will be Ardy’s turn, who at the age of 35 visits the United Kingdom for the third time. The current champion of Spain of the super bantamweight (he is five-time champion) fell on the previous two occasions, but he did it by showing his face and leaving a good taste in his mouth. He likes the islands and that is why they have not hesitated to call him to meet a prospect like Brad Foster (13-0-2, 5 KO). Jero García’s pupil will fight for him IBF International Super Bantamweight. It won’t be easy, but with his anarchic style he hopes to spoil the party at the venue. The Spanish has not fought since July 2019, when he retained the Nacional against David Sánchez. He had to give the revenge, for that belt, to Felipe Castro in March 2020, but the pandemic prevented that lawsuit.

For its part, The challenge for Látigo Pérez (24 years old) is perhaps greater. After the null in front of Ardi decided to lose weight. In the rooster he was proclaimed champion of Spain and the European Union, a crown that he lost in France to Elie Konki. That lawsuit was in December 2019, which made him accept the good opportunity that came to him. He will face undefeated Louie Lynn (8-0, 7 KO) at featherweight. Go up two categories therefore. “It’s risky, but not cutting weight will allow me to train hard every day and come out strong. I will be able to put a great rhythm“He acknowledged on the Boxeo a la Carrera podcast a couple of weeks ago. At stake will be the WBC International Silver of the feather. An important award and also an important showcase. He knows it and that is why he is confident. Also, despite Lynn’s record, the Englishman “has never faced someone so experienced.” His rhythm, his seniority (he was in the National Team before turning professional) and his technical quality will be his main assets.