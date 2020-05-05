Earlier this year, the ozone layer over the Arctic was diluted enough to be considered a ozone hole Large size. It wasn’t exactly impressive compared to its southern cousin, but it was certainly much bigger.

Now, according to the surveillance of the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS), we can breathe easier. He has healed again.

That’s great news for ecosystems that rely on ozone gas concentrations in the stratosphere to act as a planetary-scale sunscreen against damaging UV radiation rains.

It was not the first time that the ozone hole has thinned so dramatically over the Arctic, with a similar loss in 2011.

However, this year’s event stands out as a true record. Most of the ozone that is about 18 kilometers high it completely vanished, raising concern about whether changes in our planet’s climate could lead to even bigger and more lasting holes in the future.

The phenomenon was fueled by substances that deplete the ozone layer that are still in the atmosphere and a very cold winter in the stratosphere, the layer of the Earth’s atmosphere that is between 10 and 50 kilometers above the earth, reported the spokeswoman for WMO Clare Nullis at a UN briefing in Geneva.

“These two factors combined to give a very high level of exhaustion that was worse than what we saw in 2011. Now it has returned to normal … the ozone hole has closed”, said.

‘Not related to COVID’

Despite coronavirus blockages resulting in a significant reduction in air pollution, Nullies said the occurrence of the hole healing “was not entirely related to COVID.”

“Actually, COVID19 and the associated locks probably had nothing to do with this.”CAMS tweeted. “It has been powered by an unusually strong and long-lived polar vortex, and is unrelated to changes in air quality.”

Now that the intense polar vortex has ended, the ozone hole has closed. CAMS said it does not expect the same conditions to occur next year.

According to recent NASA data, ozone levels over the Arctic hit a record low in March.

“Severe” ozone depletion was certainly unusual: 1997 and 2011 are the only other years on record when similar stratosphere depletions occurred in the Arctic.

“While these low levels are rare, they are unprecedented.”the researchers said.

Man-made chemicals called chlorofluorocarbons have been destroying the layer for the past century, causing the famous hole that formed in Antarctica in the 1980s.

Experts noted that “unusual weather conditions” are the cause of the most recent hole, leading to industrial chemists interacting with high-altitude clouds at abnormally low temperatures.

“This year’s low ozone in the Arctic occurs about once a decade,” NASA’s Paul Newman said in a press release.

Earlier this month, scientists from the European Space Agency said the rare hole covered an area about three times as large as Greenland.

They expected it to heal as temperatures rose, breaking the Arctic polar vortex and allowing ozone-depleted air to mix with ozone-rich air at lower latitudes.

After signing the Montreal Protocol in 1987, 197 countries agreed to phase out chemicals such as chlorofluorocarbons to protect ozone from further damage, which has contributed to a decrease in the size of the hole over Antarctica.

Without those regulations, the Arctic ozone hole this year could have posed a threat to Earth’s inhabitants.

