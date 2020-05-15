The retraction of the ozone layer, the shield that protects life on Earth from dangerous levels of ultraviolet radiation, reached a record level in much of the Arctic during the spring of the Northern Hemisphere (autumn, in Brazil). This phenomenon was caused by the continuous presence of ozone-depleting substances in the atmosphere and a very cold winter in the stratosphere (the atmosphere layer between about 10 km and 50 km in altitude).

The last time ozone depletion so severe was observed in the Arctic, was during the spring of 2011, but according to NASA’s World Meteorological Organization (WMO) global ozone observation stations. National Aeronautics and Space) and the ECMWF (European Center for Medium Term Forecasting), the reduction in the ozone layer in 2020 was even stronger.

The hole in the ozone layer was closed in April with an increase in stratospheric temperatures that resulted in an influx of ozone-rich air from the lower atmosphere.

Depletion would have been even worse had there not been a successful international agreement called Montreal Protocol, on substances that degrade the ozone layer. This led to a gradual elimination of substances like chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs). However, the situation is still of concern, as they remain in the atmosphere for several decades and their concentrations are still high enough to cause severe ozone depletion.

“The Arctic stratosphere remains vulnerable to ozone-depleting substances linked to human activities,” said WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas. Also according to the secretary, the degree of ozone loss experienced in any winter depends on weather conditions. The loss of ozone in 2020 shows that we need to be on the lookout, and observations must be maintained frequently.

“WMO’s global atmosphere observation stations in the Arctic and Antarctica provide us with early alerts in the event of low ozone and intense levels of UV radiation. We pay tribute to national weather services for continuing to monitor the vital atmosphere and observe activities, despite restrictions of the covid-19 era, “said Taalas.

Polar vortex

THE formation of a hole in the ozone layer is caused by extremely low temperatures (below -80 ° C), sunlight, wind fields and harmful chemicals. Most ozone depletion in the Arctic occurs within the so-called “polar vortex“, which is a region of circular winds that intensify in autumn and isolate the air mass inside the vortex, keeping it very cold.

This winter (2019-2020), the severity of ozone retraction in the Arctic was supported by upper atmospheric “wave” events rarely weak. These waves conduct air masses through the upper atmosphere, traveling upwards from the lower atmosphere in mid-latitudes, which disturb the vortex around the Arctic and bring ozone-rich air from other parts of the stratosphere.

In addition, the stratospheric polar vortex over the Arctic was strong and combined with consistently very low temperatures over a long period of time, promoting the creation of a large area of ​​stratospheric polar clouds and the chemical processes that deplete ozone with the appearance of the sun over the Arctic.

As a result of these unusual weather conditions, ozone concentrations above the Arctic reached a record low for March, decreasing to less than 220 Dobson units (unit of measurement of atmospheric ozone density), which are normally considered ‘peak ozone hole levels’, up to 205. The lowest typical ozone values ​​observed in the Arctic in March are at least minus 240 Dobson units.

O Rising stratospheric temperatures in April caused the polar vortex to shrink and split into two smaller, separate vortexes, allowing it to mix with ozone-rich air from the lower atmosphere. April’s warming in the stratosphere ended the conditions that support what is necessary for ozone depletion reactions, the polar stratospheric clouds and ended the depletion event.

As weather conditions and temperatures differ from year to year, the severity of ozone depletion also varies. This means that large and occasional ozone withdrawals in the Arctic are still possible.

The Arctic stratosphere is generally less isolated than Antarctica. Stratospheric temperatures in the Arctic generally do not drop as much as in the Antarctic stratosphere, nor do they remain low for a long period of time.

O ozone hole in the Arctic this spring had a much smaller maximum extent compared to the typical Antarctic hole. The 2019 ozone hole in Antarctica was the smallest ever recorded since the ozone hole was first discovered.

Scientists are monitoring the extent to which climate change is leading to stratospheric cooling, which increases the possibilities for observing temperatures below -78 ° C, especially in the Arctic. These are necessary for the formation of polar stratospheric clouds.

UV radiation

The World Meteorological Organization’s Global Atmospheric Observation Network (WMO) has stations in the Arctic that are conducting high-quality measurements of ozone radiation and ultraviolet (UV) radiation.

The conditions for 2020 are similar to the spring of 2011, when ozone losses in the Arctic were close to 50%. THE Arctic ozone retraction led to an increase in surface UV radiation in the spring of 2011, with scientists observing a 60% increase in the UV index in the Canadian Arctic and an even greater increase in northern Europe.

Besides that, ozone depletion in the Arctic affects the total ozone budget, resulting in an increase in summer UV levels compared to Canada and Europe. Each year, based on ozone levels in the spring, the public is provided with a seasonal UV perspective in the summer in different countries.

Montreal Protocol

The latest scientific assessment of ozone depletion from the World Meteorological Organization and the UN Environment Program, shows that the ozone layer in parts of the stratosphere has recovered at a rate of 1 to 3% per decade since 2000. At projected rates, the Northern and Arctic Hemisphere Latitude ozone is expected to fully cure before the middle of the century (~ 2035), followed by the southern hemisphere in mid-latitude around the middle of the century and the Antarctic region in 2060.

Without the Montreal Protocol, this year’s ozone depletion would probably have been worse. Ozone-depleting substances, such as chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) and halons, once present in refrigerators, spray cans and fire extinguishers, were phased out in the Montreal Protocol. However, atmospheric measurements and analyzes made it possible to detect the renewed emissions of some of the controlled substances, emphasizing the importance of the observations more frequently.

Translation and adaptation by Paula Soares, of the content published on the website of the World Meteorological Organization.

Original article link: https://public.wmo.int/en/media/news/arctic-ozone-depletion-reached-record-level

